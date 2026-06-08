Jack Osbourne has clarified his previous remarks on politically outspoken celebrities.

During the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, Jack elaborated on his run-in with TMZ when he was visiting Washington D.C.'s Capitol Hill last month, where he asserted that celebrities who are politically outspoken "need to keep their mouths shut."

"What I should have said is, 'Just because you're famous, it doesn't mean you're qualified to talk about politics.' And that's where I think the problem is," Jack said during the podcast.

"I think the general assumption is, Oh you're famous, you have a platform, you must be intelligent... There are a lot of fucking stupid famous people with a lot of stupid ideas. And that's my issue with it."

Sharon added that there are a lot of very outspoken people who are younger and don't necessarily have a lot of life experience yet, which may affect how their opinions are received by others.

Jack then pointed out the size of the U.S. compared to countries on other continents such as Europe, which consists of many different cultures and languages in the same amount of space.

"The thing that frustrates me so much is, why should everything be the same in America? Why are you given left or right? For 350 million people were given two options to really align ourselves with?" he questioned.

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Sharon acknowledged that there isn't one particular political side that's right about absolutely everything and suggested that people who like some ideals from each side meet in the middle.

"And there is no fucking middle!" she declared.

The Osbournes compared politicians' desire for power and personal gain to musicians once they make a lot of money.

Check out the full podcast episode below.

Jack Osbourne Clarifies Previous Remarks on Politically Outspoken Celebrities

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