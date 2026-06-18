Jack Osbourne Reacts to Backlash Over Attending White House UFC Fight

Jack Osbourne has recorded a new video in response to the backlash he's received after attending the big UFC fight that was staged at the White House last weekend.

Dubbed UFC Freedom 250, the event saw some of the biggest names in ultimate fighting getting to battle it out on the White House grounds while being lumped in with the ongoing celebration of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary and the 80th birthday of U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

Both fans and celebrities alike took in the event, but some of the big names on hand have taken some heat for attending given the location of the fights and the staging of the event on Trump's birthday amid several ongoing presidential controversies.

Osbourne, in particular, felt the need to respond to some of the criticism in his newly posted video. This comes as Jack recently spoke out about celebrities sharing their political views.

What Jack Osbourne Said About Attending UFC Freedom 250 at the White House

In his YouTube video, Osbourne first pushed back at some of the more extreme comments directed at him, explaining, "Some of the comments I've been getting are completely insane and, like, what the fuck? I went to a sporting event. That's it. I didn't go and throw my hat in the ring for political office. I wasn't going there to endorse a politician or some kind of foreign affairs issue. I literally went to the White House to go see UFC."

He further solidified his credentials showcasing his love for martial arts and combat sports throughout the years.

"I have been in two combat sports my entire life. I started doing Tae Kwon Do at 6. I used to go to Thailand every year in my late teens and early 20s to do Muay Thai. I have fought in Muay Thai fights professionally. In my 30s, I started doing jiu jitsu. I have attended UFC and Pride Fights going back to the early 2000s and it's something that has been part of my life for as long as I can remember," shared Osbourne. "So when I got invited, by Dana White, to attend the fight at the White House, of course I would go."

He then added, "Any person out there who would get an invite would have gone. There is no person I can't think of that would have been like, 'No, I'm not doing it because I don't approve of Orange Man' or whatever the fuck. It's ridiculous. It was not a political event, or in my eyes it was not, it was a fucking fight at the White House. Who gives a shit?"

Jack then offered, "When I was there with my wife, I looked over and I was like, 'Hey, why does this not happen more often? It would be amazing to have sporting events at the White House.' In fact, there are politicians back in the day that used to do that, so just food for thought."

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Jack Osbourne Rips Those Who Invoked Ozzy's Name in Calling Him Out

One facet of the backlash found the commenters invoking what they believed Jack's father Ozzy Osbourne's wishes might have been.

"As far as people bringing my father into this and saying, 'Oh, Ozzy would not approve, he's rolling over in his grave.' Shut the fuck up," said Jack.

"You did not know my father. You did not know where he stood with things. Yes, he wrote a song called 'War Pigs.' Sure, anti-war song. He wasn't anti-UFC. He wasn't anti going to an event at the White House. He was anti-war. Sure, fair enough," he continued.

"But, at the end of the day, my dad still attended the Correspondents press dinner back in the day when Bush was president and George Bush gave him a shoutout," shared Jack, painting a broader picture of his father. "Additionally, my dad did USO tours, he went to Korea to see the troops. He attended events at Walter Reed Hospital to see the wounded soldiers and marines and Air Force pilots. So, shut the fuck up, basically. To bring my father into this to say he would or wouldn't approve is completely insane."

READ MORE: Jack Osbourne Clarifies Previous Remarks About Politically Outspoken Celebrities

Concluding his statement, Osbourne addressed those watching, stating, "I simply attended a sporting event for a sport that I have a great amount of respect for and it's something that's been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. So deal with it. I'm sorry you weren't invited."

Jack Osbourne Addresses Attending UFC Fight at the White House

Did Any Celebrities Actually Turn Down An Invite to the UFC Fight?

While Jack Osbourne questions why anyone would turn down the invite, there were some celebrities that actually did.

According to Vanity Fair, UFC president Dana White revealed that invites were extended to actors Adam Sandler, Jason Statham, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Mario Lopez, director Guy Ritchie, actor-musician Jared Leto and Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, all of whom bowed out of attending.

Reps for The Rock, Sandler, Leto and Lopez all confirmed that they would not be attending and did not provide additional comment.

Meanwhile, The Independent did report that comedian Nate Bargatze, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and British boxer Tyson Fury were among those in attendance.

Bargatze's attendance had largely gone unnoticed until actress Cheryl Hines posted a photo from the event with the comedian posing with her husband, the Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Like Osbourne, Bargatze has been dealing with some backlash per a USA Today report after his attendance was noted at the event.

The event also featured country superstar Zac Brown delivering the National Anthem while accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band.

As Osbourne pointed out in his response, the UFC Freedom 250 event marked the first time that a combat sport had been hosted at the White House since the Theodore Roosevelt administration when boxing matches were held at the White House.

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