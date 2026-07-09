The First Thing Jack Osbourne Said to Ozzy After Back to the Beginning Sets

Jack Osbourne has relayed the first thing he said to his father after Ozzy Osbourne's triumphant final performance at Back to the Beginning in 2026.

The show was the ultimate culmination for Ozzy Osbourne's career, with a who's who of the biggest names in heavy music turning out to pay their musical tributes to The Prince of Darkness and the pioneering metal band Black Sabbath with Ozzy reuniting with the core four of Sabbath reuniting for one final performance.

Ozzy's health had limited his ability to perform in recent years, but he was determined to make his return to the stage for one more show and reuniting Sabbath with Bill Ward as had initially been intended for their farewell tour before Ward exited over a contractual dispute was an added incentive.

What Jack Osbourne Said to Ozzy After His Back to the Beginning Performance

As part of Loudwire's July digital cover story, Jack Osbourne spoke with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong about his father's final performance and legacy. Within the chat, Jack shared the special moment the occurred right after Ozzy's final performance onstage.

"I think I just, like, ran into his dressing room and just screamed, 'Oh, you fucking did it! You did it!' He just sat there, and he was like (shakes head), 'Yeah, yeah," shared Jack.

What Else Jack Osbourne Had to Say About Watching Ozzy's Final Performance

Jack was also asked about his specific experience at Back to the Beginning on July 5, 2025.

"It was, God, so nerve-wracking and so emotional. Like, crazy emotional, 'cause there was such build-up. There was so much like, 'Is this, you know, is this [it]? Isn't it?' You know, and it was [the last performance] ... And when it happened, there was like a kinda cathartic release of like, okay, the Saturn V rockets left the launchpad. Okay, next stop is the moon," recalled Jack of the emotions channeling through him over the course of the day.

READ MORE: Jack Osbourne Reflects on Back to the Beginning, One Year Later

"I watched his set from out in the pit from the viewing platform and then I was with Zakk from the side of the stage and it was just epic. It was," recalled Jack. "And I'm there with my sister and my brother and we're all just like a mess. Our kids, you know my brother's kids and my kids, are just looking at us like, 'What the fuck is wrong with you? Why are you guys crying?' And we're like, 'Shut up. Watch the show, not us.' But it was just great. Loved it."

Jack even gave us his preference when it came to picking between Ozzy's set and the Sabbath performance.

"Actually, not through any fault ... but I think for me, I enjoyed the Ozzy set more than the Sabbath set in a weird way," shared Jack. "I think because the pressure [and] expectation was lower for his own set than Sabbath, because the Sabbath set was, 'This is it.' At that point, there was the thought that down the road he would maybe do one-offs and do whatever and just as Ozzy, not with Sabbath again. And we knew definitely this was the last [time] the original four would play together. So there was just immense amount of pressure around that."

Jack Osbourne Speaks With Loudwire Nights Host Chuck Armstrong

Loudwire's 'Back to the Beginning: Revisited' Cover Story With Jack Osbourne

Elsewhere in Loudwire's cover story interview with Jack Osbourne, the 40-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon revisits the idea state that kickstarted Back to the Beginning, his kids gaining an understanding of how legendary their grandfather is after seeing the city-wide celebration in Birmingham and more.

Read the complete Back to the Beginning: Revisited cover story here.

Ross Halfin and Getty Images Jack Osbourne - Cover Story - Instagram

Below, see how we ranked Ozzy Osbourne's solo albums from Best to Worst.