The spirit of Ozzy Osbourne will live on this fall as part Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights at their Orlando and Hollywood theme parks.

It was just revealed that the amusement parks will stage a haunted house inspired by the Prince of Darkness himself. It's one of several haunted houses that will populate the two parks this Halloween season, with Evil Dead Burn, Hellraiser, Stranger Things 5 and Sinners-themed haunted houses are being part of the festivities. Additional attractions vary depending on location.

What Do We Know About Universal Orlando's Ozzy Osbourne Haunted House?

Universal's website describes of the haunted house honoring the late metal legend, "Ozzy Osbourne’s shocking image was as haunting as his heavy metal hits. Now you’ll enter the Prince of Darkness’s kingdom where music and mayhem collide — and everything’s gone off the rails. Veer through a decaying world ripped straight from Ozzy’s lyrics in this haunted house inspired by one of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest legends. Let the madness begin!"

The Osbourne family contributed to the haunted houses in both locations with each providing a unique experience while paying tribute to Ozzy.

“Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created,” according to an Osbourne family statement. “Walking through these haunted houses, you’ll recognize so many moments inspired by his music and imagination.”

The haunted houses are said to include music from six of Ozzy's solo records. Those include: Blizzard of Ozz (1980), Diary of a Madman (1981), Bark at the Moon (1983), No More Tears (1991), Scream (2010) and Ordinary Man (2020).

READ MORE: Jack Osbourne Reflects on Back to the Beginning Concert One Year Later

A trailer for the haunted house takes the viewer inside a darkened tent where a carnival game awaits in which a person can test their strength using a sledgehammer trying to hit a bell on the Prince of Darkness branded game.

The imagery then turns to a silhouetted Ozzy sitting upon his throne as a group of bats fly by while he decries, "Let the madness begin!" The voice-over commands you to "Bow before Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness," before pulling back out of the tent.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Register reports that the haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood location will start in Osborne’s hometown of Birmingham, England. “Crazy Train” will guide visitors through Ozzy’s early childhood before arriving at the Osbourne Asylum inspired by his Diary of a Madman album.

Visitors to the Orlando haunted house, meanwhile, will board the “Crazy Train” for a twisted and horrific ride inspired by the Diary of a Madman, Bark at the Moon, Ultimate Sin and Black Rain album covers.

Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness Halloween Horror Nights Haunted House Teaser

What Is Halloween Horror Nights + How Do I Attend?

Halloween Horror Nights has been a promotion employed by Universal's theme parks for 35 years now. Many of the amusement park rides are reimagined in Halloween-themed decoration while other rides or attractions are introduced specifically for the holiday-themed programming.

This year, Halloween Horror Nights will run on specific evenings between Aug. 28 and Nov. 1. Geared more as a night time event, official hours typically kick off around 6:30PM.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are currently available through the Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood websites.

See 25 of the Biggest Ozzy Osbourne Moments Since His Death in the gallery below.