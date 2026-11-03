Ozzfest Just Launched a Countdown Clock – It’s Real Now

Ozzfest just launched a countdown clock on their website and social media, so it's really real now.

The festival just shared the countdown this morning (Nov. 3) and it's set to expire this Thursday (Nov. 5) at 10AM ET. They've shared a couple of teasers on social media over the last few days, one of which was an image of a black background with white question marks all over it.

What Do We Know About Ozzfest So Far?

Sharon Osbourne alluded to Ozzfest's return earlier this year during an interview with Billboard, where she revealed she'd already been in talks with Live Nation about bringing the festival back as early as 2027. A few weeks later, Ozzfest shared a post on social media that read, "Ozzfest could return - 2027?"

Since then, Sharon has confirmed that Ozzfest will happen in both the U.K. and the U.S. next year. The U.K. edition of the festival will tentatively take place at Birmingham's Villa Park, which is where Ozzy and Black Sabbath's final Back to the Beginning concert took place last summer.

Sharon hasn't revealed which acts she's approached about performing at the shows yet but assured that they plan to highlight newer, up-and-coming artists the same way that Ozzfest has always done.

READ MORE: Whatever Happened to the Acts From Ozzfest's First Lineup?

"We’ve got to find a lot of young, new talent, because that’s what your dad would want," she said to Jack Osbourne in an episode of The Osbournes podcast [via Metal Hammer].

Stay tuned for when the countdown expires this Thursday.

Check out a gallery of over 100 rock and metal artists who've played Ozzfest in the past below.