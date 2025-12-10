‘He Knew. He Was Ready’ – Sharon Osbourne Opens Up on Ozzy’s Death

Sharon Osbourne has opened up to TV host Piers Morgan with some new details about the night that Ozzy Osbourne died this past summer. Sharon appeared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show and revealed what the period leading up to Ozzy's death was like, the last words they spoke to one another and details about the attempts to save Ozzy's life.

Osbourne died on July 22, 2025 at the age of 76 after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of the morning. His passing came less that three weeks after his final performance at the Back to the Beginning concert in early July. The singer was laid to rest during a private ceremony on July 30 after his funeral procession traveled through Birmingham and stopped at the Black Sabbath bench. Birmingham-based brass band Bostin Brass soundtracked the procession, covering Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" and Osbourne's solo hit "Crazy Train."

The full interview is expected to be shared on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube page later today (Dec. 10), but The Sun was able to transcribe select elements from the chat shared below.

Sharon Describes Ozzy's Mindset Leading Up to the Night He Died

Within their discussion, Sharon opened up to Morgan about Ozzy's state of mind leading up to the night of his passing.

“He had told me that he was ­having dreams in the last week of his life," she shared. "He was seeing people that he never knew. I said, ‘Well, what kind of people?’ He goes, ‘All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night and I go back there and I’m looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking.' And he knew. He was ready.”

Sharon Osbourne Shares Her Last Conversation With Ozzy

Within the chat, Sharon recalls Ozzy being restless during the night.

“[Ozzy] was up and down to the bathroom all night, and it was like 4.30 and he said, ‘Wake up’. I said, ‘I’m already bloody awake, you’ve woken me up’. And he said, ‘Kiss me’. And then he said, ‘Hug me tight,'" she shared.

"I can’t help wondering if I should have, could I have? If only I’d have told him I loved him more. If only I’d have held him tighter," she continued. "And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away.”

Sharon Osbourne Recalls Learning of Ozzy's Death

Within the discussion, Sharon revealed details of the moments where she became aware of Ozzy's state and processing what was happening.

She says she was first alerted when she heard yelling in the family's mansion. She raced to see what was happening when she saw Ozzy slumped and being tended to.

"He had a heart attack," she shared. “I ran downstairs and there he was. And they were trying to resuscitate him and I’m like, ‘Don’t. just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.'"

She added, “I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.'”

Ozzy's Risk in Doing Back to the Beginning

While audiences saw Ozzy perform one final time just weeks prior to his passing, Sharon confirmed that the singer's health had been an issue leading up to the show and that doctors had warned him of the risk he was taking.

READ MORE: Jack + Kelly Osbourne Share Heartfelt Tributes on Ozzy's Birthday

When asked if Ozzy was aware he was near the end, Sharon offered, “Very much so, because he’d been so ill this year — terribly, terribly ill. And when we came to England and we were meeting with new doctors here, a new medical team for him, the main doctor said to him, ‘If you do this show, that’s it. You’re not going to get through it'."

Defiant in his will to play one last show, Sharon recalled, "We just sat there, and he said, ‘I’m doing it. I want to do it, and I’m doing it.'"

"He knew his body was failing him. He was in so much pain, so much pain," she continued. "He had pneumonia three times this year. He’d had sepsis. That’s what really, really destroyed him. He was on these shots of antibiotics. It used to take 20 minutes for the shot to go in and he had that twice a day and it kills everything in you, the good, the bad, everything. So much antibiotics and he just couldn’t get over that. He just couldn’t.”

“He just wanted it so bad to say thank you to everyone. And I think he honestly did know that, he, he was done. That was his time. And I think he honestly did know that, he, he was done. That was his time.”

But, as Sharon revealed, he was so thrilled with the outcome of the show. “He was so happy afterwards. He kept looking at the papers, and he goes to me, ‘I never knew so many people liked me,' but that was the way he was. I mean, he knew he was famous, but not the amount that people loved him. It’s a whole different thing, and he was just so happy, so so happy. And for two weeks he was, you know, really, like every day was sunshine for him. Really, really happy, yeah, so happy — happier than we’d seen him in seven years.”