Jack and Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to their father Ozzy with heartfelt social media posts on what would have been the Prince of Darkness' 77th birthday.

Osbourne died on July 22 at the age of 76, less than three weeks after his Back to the Beginning farewell concert. His death continues to reverberate throughout the metal world, as exemplified by Jack and Kelly's posts, which you can see below.

Jack Osbourne's Birthday Tribute to Ozzy

Jack — who's currently participating in the survival reality television show I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! — posted a montage of photos with his father on Instagram set to the tune of Ozzy's cover of the Beatles' "In My Life." The post included a variety of selfies, candid moments throughout the years and a shot of the Black Sabbath Bridge in Birmingham, England, adorned with flowers for Ozzy's birthday.

"Jack is still in the jungle, but wishing his dad a Happy Heavenly Birthday," the post was captioned.

READ MORE: 10 Simple Ways to Honor Ozzy Osbourne in Your Daily Life

Kelly Osbourne's Birthday Tribute to Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne joined her brother in sharing a carousel of photos from her childhood. Among the adorable photos are a shot of Ozzy holding Kelly while performing onstage.

"Happy birthday I miss you daddy!" Kelly captioned her post. "I love you more than life itself!"

Kelly shared a follow-up video of her father smiling with the text "miss Ozzy's smile." "I promise to never stop smiling!" she captioned the post.

What Did Sharon Osbourne Post for Ozzy's 77th Birthday?

Jack and Kelly Osbourne's posts echo the one made by their mother, Sharon. The metal matriarch shared a collage that began with a view of the decorated Black Sabbath Bridge (similar to Jack's), followed by photos of the couple throughout the years.

"My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born," Sharon wrote. "I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."

Sharon's post received a ton of comments from members of the metal community, including birthday wishes from Korn's Jonathan Davis, Disturbed's David Draiman and Randy Rhoads' sister Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio.