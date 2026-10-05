On Oct. 28, the world will get to re-live the greatest day in heavy metal when Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning hits the big screen.

And we want you to experience it in a big, big way.

Enter to win via the form near the bottom of this article and you could score 10 tickets for a screening of the concert documentary for you and your friends. To make sure you're well taken care of this Halloween season, you'll also win a $500 shopping spree at Ozzy Osbourne's webstore, as well as a top-secret, confidential, yet-to-be-announced prize from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.

The greatest day in heavy metal deserves a huge prize and you have the chance to win it.

What Fans Can Expect From Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning

Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning captures the unforgettable moments that took place at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, on July 5, 2025. Nobody knew that just 17 days later, the world would say goodbye to Ozzy, making that day all the more meaningful and extraordinary.

The Back to the Beginning show featured celebrations from a massive list of artists, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Pantera, Tool, Halestorm and many others, as well as several supergroup performances.

Of course, the day was capped by the final solo performance from Ozzy and the final concert of Black Sabbath.

The film shares many highlights from the day, including performances from Ozzy, Sabbath and many of those bands and artists that paid tribute that day.

Watch the Trailer For Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning

Enter to Win the Back to the Beginning Contest

One lucky winner will win the below prizes:

10 codes for 10 tickets to see Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning on Oct. 28 (find theaters at BackToTheBeginning.com)

$500 shopping spree at Store.Ozzy.com (you will receive a code for the store)

Top-secret Ozzy and Black Sabbath prize

The contest begins Monday Oct. 5 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 13. Enter to win using the form below:

Trafalgar Releasing and Mercury Studios back to the beginning cinema poster

Thank you to Mercury Studios, Trafalgar Releasing and the Ozzy Osbourne team.

Watch Jack Osbourne Discuss His Father's Legacy + Back to the Beginning

Listen to Billy Corgan Reflect on Back to the Beginning

Listen to The UCR Podcast's Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne