‘The Voice’ Singer Auditions With Black Sabbath Song Coach Claims to Have Never Heard Covered

After a summer in which teen rocker Nene Royal won America's Got Talent, it looks like The Voice may have an emerging rocker as well in 25-year-old Dakota Cohen, who auditioned with a raspy cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes."

With each of the coaches' teams filling up, Cohen received a two-chair turn with coaches Adam Levine (Maroon 5) and Riley Green battling it out to get the singer on their team. Her performance also received praise across the board from the coaching panel.

About Dakota Cohen's Performance of Black Sabbath's 'Changes'

In the pre-taped package before she took the stage, Cohen shared her love for rock music growing up and revealed that she had played with a covers bands. Her bio shares that she's performed at Lollapalooza, SXSW and Summerfest.

As for the performance itself, Cohen stood solo with the microphone as The Voice band provided the solemn piano backing early and slowly built out the other parts of the song. A good portion of Cohen's performance passed without a chair-turn. Levine nearly committed early on before he and Green made the move mere seconds apart as the contestant started to wind down her performance.

Dakota Cohen Auditions for The Voice With Black Sabbath's "Changes"

What Did the Coaches Say?

Queen Latifah showed her appreciation while listening to the song, opened the discussion telling Cohen, "Well clearly you did that, girl! Your voice is astounding, beautiful, raspy, raw, gritty. That was an insane performance and clearly you roped in the audience because they were going nuts out here. Welcome to The Voice."

Riley Green shared, "Dakota, that was a perfect song choice for you. I feel like I got to know a lot about you with this short performance and also got to see your range. It was awesome and I loved everything about it. And Adam turned around at the last second, but it didn't work."

He then added, "Don't take that lightly about the crowd's reaction. We're not able to see you. When they get excited, we know you're doing something right."

Kelly Clarkson commented, "You have such a great voice and what was interesting is I was listening and most people sustain those huge big notes and that's when they get pitchy. You solidly sustained notes like beast mode."

She added, "That little rasp in your voice, that is so rock 'n' roll and cool. I really feel you should keep that going."

Adam Levine then concluded, "The song choice for me says so much." Telling on himself a bit, he shared, "I've never heard anybody cover that song." (Recent Grammy-winner Yungblud? Kelly Osbourne with Ozzy? The Cardigans? Charles Bradley?)

READ MORE: How Yungblud Came to Sing 'Changes' at Back to the Beginning

Continuing his pitch, he offered, "That's instantly something out of the gate before I hear a note that I want to be part of. Because I love that on my team and that's where I come from and that's a big part of my background. I love rock 'n' roll."

He then added, "There's something about your voice that it's a rock 'n' roll voice, but then it's Miley [Cyrus] and she's an incredible singer. There's some of that influence in there. I just love what you're out here doing and I truly believe this is your home. I truly believe that I'm your coach. I do think that I understand what you're going for and can make that all happen for yourself."

Cohen also recollected a past encounter with Levine where she ran into him while singing a cover of one of his songs at a restaurant. The contestant eventually went with Levine as her choice of coach on this season of the competition show.

How will Dakota Cohen fare on this season of The Voice? Be sure to tune in as the singing competition airs at 8PM ET / 7PM CT on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

A History of "Changes"

The ballad "Changes" first appeared on Black Sabbath's 1972 release Vol. 4. Though the song was not initially a radio hit, it did garner a following over time. Ozzy Osbourne himself released a live version of the song on his 1993 Live & Loud album.

He would later team up with his daughter Kelly to take on the track in 2003 and the song topped the charts in the U.K.

Soul singer Charles Bradley released his version of the song in 2013 as a Record Store Day Black Friday single and later made it the title track of his 2016 album. It's also the theme song for the animated Netflix series Big Mouth.

Most recently, "Changes" proved to be one of the standout performances at the Ozzy + Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning farewell concert. Yungblud's version performed that day received the Best Rock Performance award at the 68th annual GRAMMY Awards.

Below, see the most performed cover song by 65 big rock and metal bands.