‘The Voice’ Contestant’s 2000s Rock Cover Gets Her to the Final 13

"Cut Week" had some major casualties for The Voice, but one contestant's cover of Fuel's 2000s chart-topper "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)" has secured her a spot in the Final 13.

That contestant is Dakota Cohen, who took the stage on TV last night as part of Coach Adam Levine's team.

What Did 'The Voice' Coaches Say About Dakota Cohen's Fuel Cover?

Decked out in black, Cohen navigated her way through the more tender moments of the Fuel song, but really shined when the song called for a more powerful vocal. Her stage presence got a little more animated as the song picked up and the audience could be seen standing in the background, while Queen Latifah in particular seemed the most moved of the show's coaches.

Queen Latifah commented, "Dakota, it was so much fun to see you sing that song. I love that song. I was trying to stay in my seat, like, 'C'mon, let's go.' Thank you for sharing that with us."

Her coach Adam Levine then spoke and added, "Yeah, man. Like baby Miley. I love the songs you've chosen this whole way and it says a lot about what you want to do. That's beautiful. Congratulations." In a comment taped separately but added at the end of the performance, Levine shared, "There's nobody on my team like Dakota. She's carrying the rock torch for me and has such a cool, interesting voice."

This marks the first time in all the years of the show that The Voice has employed "Cut Week," which saw each of the teams move from seven competitors down to three. At the top of the show, each of the coaches designated two members of their team that were safe, with the remaining five left to compete for the final spot to advance.

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Levine called his final decision "a coin flip for various reasons" before he eventually advanced Cohen into the Top 13.

Dakota Cohen Perform's Fuel's "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)" on The Voice

What Other Rock Songs Were Representated on The Voice?

You may remember last week saw Cohen duking it out with Destinee Monroe in the Battle Rounds on Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life." While Cohen was chosen by Levine to remain on his team, Monroe matched her so well that she was stolen by Queen Latifah.

Monroe was ultimately one of the singers vying for the final spot on Queen Latifah's team and turned in a very solid performance of David Bowie's "Space Oddity," keeping her in the rock realm as well.

But ultimately, it was indie rocker Lillie Kolich who was saved by Latifah after delivering a very intimate and airy arrangement of The Cure's "Friday I'm in Love" that altered the original arrangement.

A few other musicians tested out rock covers as well during the evening, with Brandon Diaz taking on Switchfoot's "Dare You to Move," Kyle Davis taking on Blind Faith's "Can't Find My Way Home" and Brooklyn Marie covering Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," but none of them advancing... yet.

All may not be done yet however for Monroe (or the others) as fan voting will bring back an eliminated competitor as the 13th finalist to join the other 12 next week.

Destinee Monroe Performs David Bowie's "Space Oddity" on The Voice

Lillie Kolich Performs The Cure's "Friday I'm In Love" on The Voice

Watch The Voice each Monday 9PM ET / 8PM CT on NBC.

Below, see our picks for the 66 Best Rock Songs of the 2000s (2000-2009).