On an episode of The Voice Australia, 17-year-old Mol Turner dazzled judges with her guttural roars while covering Britney Spears' 2003 pop hit "Toxic."

This kind of thing never gets old — metalhead enters mainstream pop singing contest, terrifies judges and normie at-home viewers, metal community has a nice laugh and we high-five each other over a successful trolling of a family-friendly TV show.

In recent years, however, there seems to be a shifting attitude toward extreme vocals. Judges on reality singing competition shows have been more accepting of this technique. Beyond that, it's been accepted and acknowledged that this is a specialized skill, not just senseless screaming.

Hooray for progress!

More progress was made when Turner stalked the stage on The Voice Australia, delivering a fierce and impactful version of the sultry pop song. Meanwhile, the panel of judges all had their back to the contestant, as is customary during the early audition phase on the singing competition.

Turner executed a proper bait-and-switch, opening with breathy clean vocals before unleashing feral screams that caught the judges completely off guard.

Kate Miller-Heidke, a singer-songwriter who is among the show's four judges, was intrigued throughout the performance. Her facial expressions were a mix of surprised and amazed, eventually hitting the red button which spun the panel's chairs around to see who these screams were coming from.

Watch Turner's performance directly below.

Mol Turner, Metalcore Cover of Britney Spears' "Toxic" on The Voice Australia

Mol Turner on TikTok

On TikTok, Turner regularly shares videos of vocal covers and a lot of other content related to metal, punk and hardcore.

Below, watch her vocal covers of Spiritbox's "Holy Roller" and Jinjer's "Pisces."

Follow Mol Turner on TikTok.