‘The Voice’ Competitors Battle It Out to Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’

You need a powerhouse vocalist to take on Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" and luckily we got to see two such vocalists tackle the 2000s classic as Dakota Cohen and Destinee Monroe battled it out as members of Team Adam [Levine] on NBC's The Voice Monday night (Oct. 26).

While The Voice competitors often fall in the more pop, soul and country range, both Cohen and Monroe made their rock presence felt in the auditions and were quickly added to Adam Levine's team on The Voice after the coach fought hard to oversee their journey on the show. But which competitor would bring more life to "Bring Me to Life"?

Dakota Cohen Battles Destinee Monroe on Evanescence Classic for 'The Voice'

Though both singers have worn their rock influences on their sleeves to this point in the competition, the pairing made it clear that they were both unique in their performance of the song. Cohen hit some killer notes that certainly raised a few eyebrows with the coaches, while Monroe's command of the stage and energetic performance along with her powerful voice helped make this pairing one of the top Battle Round performances yet for this season.

Queen Latifah, who was spotted head banging during the performance, told the pair, "That was just incredible. What y'all really just did with it is just perform the hell out of it. You embodied the song, you rocked with each other, you nailed all the notes and then some. So this is gonna be a tricky one. It's gonna be a hard one. I want to see more of this as the show goes on."

Country star Riley Green added, "The reaction of the crowd will tell you everything. That was one of the more powerful performances we've seen. You had some vocal moments that were unreal. Dakota, you really had some big vocal moments in that song and Destinee, I felt like you could've been in front of 20,000 people at a rock concert. That's a great thing to see on a show where people are trying to start a music career. I don't know how you pick."

Kelly Clarkson commented, "You both can sing your tails off. Destinee, the presence right off. That first verse was incredible. Dakota, you came in and it was just a different approach. You're was like a more tender ... more like I've gone through therapy. I strongly know what the red flags are. So the juxtaposition of what happened between the chorus and the verse was insane. I think I'd lean a little bit more Dakota, but whoo Destinee, heyyy."

Then it came time for the coach, with Adam Levine sharing, "It was such a great performance. Dakota you have something that is so different. But you also have power. There's a little Miley [Cyrus] in you. I think you have one of the best freaking voices on the planet. And Destinee, you have this unadulterated power, like a super power voice. Honestly, I think that's your biggest strength."

Clarkson interjected that if she still had a steal in the competition, she would scoop up either, before Levine concluded, "Yeah, you're both incredible and there won't be anybody else like you on any other team."

READ. MORE: What You Need to Know About the Last Rock Winner of 'The Voice'

What isn't shown in the teaser clip below is that Levine eventually picked Dakota Cohen to advance to the "Cut Round" in this particular matchup, but as Clarkson stated, the performance was so great that a steal was in order for Destinee Monroe. Luckily for Queen Latifah, she was the one coach with a steal left and she jubilantly welcomed Monroe to her team to advance to the Cut Round.

The Voice's Dakota Cohen vs. Destinee Monroe on Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life"

How Did Dakota Cohen and Destinee Monroe Get to This Point?

Both singers went the rock route in their auditions. Cohen turned heads with a cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" that had coaches Riley Green and Adam Levine fighting for her to join their teams.

Dakota Cohen Auditions With Black Sabbath's "Changes" on The Voice

Monroe was a three-chair turn that saw Levine, Green and Queen Latifah all trying to convince her to join their respective teams after she belted out Motley Crue's "Home Sweet Home."

Destinee Monroe Auditions With Motley Crue's "Home Sweet Home" on The Voice

With Cohen continuing forward with Levine and Monroe moving over to Queen Latifah's team, they'll both now be competing in the "Cut Round" for this season in which each coach has to narrow their team from seven singers to three. The round kicks off next Monday, Nov. 2 on NBC at 8PM ET/PT and 7PM CT.

Below, check out the 66 Best Rock Songs of the 2000s.