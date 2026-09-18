Being trapped inside during the pandemic helped create the "greatest album of all time" according to Amy Lee of Evanescence.

The 44-year-old vocalist says she still listens to it regularly today.

Amy Lee's Pick for 'Greatest Album of All Time"

Lee's revelation about the album came during a recent interview with Classic Rock, where she was asked to name the "greatest" album, singer and piano player. Her album pick may not be what some fans would expect.

Amy Lee's "greatest album of all time" is comedian Bo Burnham's 2021 release Inside (The Songs).

"Obviously we were all trapped inside, but he made an incredible piece of art," Lee said.

Burnham became a bit of a savior for those trapped inside during the pandemic who were also craving new ways to be entertained. In 2021, Netflix released Bo Burnham: Inside, a musical special written entirely by Burnham, who had been sheltering in place at his home.

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The music mostly takes on a comedic tone but also has some emotional moments sprinkled in that were relatable to anyone who found themselves home more during the pandemic.

"I think he takes inspiration from different artists that he's kind of mimicking and he's a great songwriter," Lee said. "It'll make you laugh, but it'll also break your heart."

Amy Lee Calls Singer 'My Idol'

While Burnham is responsible for Lee's favorite album, he did not make the cut as her pick for her favorite vocalist. Instead, Lee chose Icelandic pop singer Bjork, who says she sings along with her in the car.

"For singers, your instrument is your body and the sound is like your heart pouring out of your face. I think you can hear someone's spirit in their voice and Bjork's is fascinating."

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This is far from the first time Lee has shouted out Bjork in interviews. When speaking with Rolling Stone in 2004, Lee called Bjork "my idol – musically, lyrically, artistically, stylistically, everything."

Lee even admired Bjork for wearing the much-talked-about swan dress to the Academy Awards in 2001.

"People couldn't stop making fun of her, but she didn't care. I want to be more like that."

We recently named Evanescence's 2003 debut, Fallen, as one of 25 essential 2000s rock and metal albums to pass down to your children. Keep reading to see what other titles made the cut.