We're into the Final 13 on The Voice with rock vocalist Dakota Cohen left vying for the title, most recently singing an Aerosmith song from the 1990s as part of this week's Y2K theme.

Last week, Cohen was one of the vocalists that wasn't saved by her coach Adam Levine and had to sing in order to advance. But her performance of Fuel's "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)" was one of the stronger moments of the night and she took the final spot on Levine's team moving forward.

Dakota Cohen Takes on an Epic '90s Soundtrack Smash on 'The Voice'

Last night’s episode was the first two weeks of “Y2K Week” live performances. The contestants from Team Adam [Levine] and Team Queen [Latifah] were the first up with the threat of one singer being cut at the end of the night.

Host Carson Daly flashed back to his MTV TRL days throughout the evening as competitors sang songs from the late '90s. For Cohen, who performed second during the evening, this meant she faced Levine's challenge in taking on the sweeping power ballad "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" from Aerosmith.

Perhaps driving the nostalgia, the singer belted out the song and showed her range against the backdrop of a darkly illuminated planet earth with meteors seemingly shooting by similar to the theme of the movie that the song came from, Armageddon.

READ MORE: Barbra Streisand Reveals She's the Inspiration Behind Aerosmith Classic

Cohen's vocal was allowed to shine, but with a time crunch, only coach Adam Levine responded after the performance noting, "That was amazing, and you know what, you are carrying the torch. You are a tried and true rock 'n roll singer. You really have something that no one else in this competition has. I don't have it. You have this rasp. Just be so proud of yourself."

Dakota Cohen Performs Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" on The Voice

Though there were no glaring flaws with Cohen's take on the song, it wasn’t her flashiest performance. With the competition being so stiff at this point, two contestants from each aforementioned coach’s team were voted through to the next round. That left Cohen (Team Levine) and Lilli Kolich (Team Queen) standing on the brink of elimination.

Kolich had performed a cover of Britney Spears' "You Drive Me Crazy" earlier in the night, but added a softer and slightly altered arrangement to the track that apparently wasn't completely embraced by viewers.

In the end, Cohen advanced while Kolich was eliminated and both Kelly Clarkson's and Riley Green's teams will compete next week to cut another competitor, leaving us with a final 11.

Was There Any More Rock on 'The Voice' During the Y2K Week?

Team Queen's BigCountry put his big voice to use on a Y2K era rock anthem as well. The singer belted out Bon Jovi's "It's My Life."

“I love to see you up there with all of that, all of those effects,” Queen Latifah commented. “Everything around you is more matching your personality and that big voice you have and the big song you sang.”

He was the second competitor from Queen Latifah's team saved by the live voting.

BigCountry Performs Bon Jovi's "It's My Life" on The Voice

Below, check out how we ranked Aerosmith's albums.