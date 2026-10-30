What (+ Who) We’d Like to See at the Next Aerosmith & Friends Show

It was a pretty spectacular first night as Aerosmith returned to the stage for the first of two Aerosmith & Friends performances at the Hollywood Bowl, but what do we expect and not so secretly hope for as the second show on Sunday night (Nov. 1) approaches?

Who Do We Hope to See At Sunday's Aerosmith & Friends Show?

It was teased in advance of the shows that the lineups might vary from night to night and there were definitely some acts announced for the two shows that didn't play the first time.

First off, let's start with the house band, which was led by Don Was, Nuno Bettencourt, Kenny Aronoff, Chad Smith, Andrew Watt and Mike Inez.

It'd be nice to see a little switch off.

As Jerry Cantrell was among those who hadn't yet appeared (though he was in attendance Thursday), we'd love to see the guitarist and his bandmate Inez put their stamp on some Aerosmith classics as part of an Alice in Chains mini-set. And perhaps Duff McKagan, who had already played with Guns N' Roses Thursday night, could fill the bass role in the house band alongside frequent collaborators Andrew Watt and/or Chad Smith. The house band could also be where we find Tom Morello and Adam Wakeman, both of whom filled similar roles at Back to the Beginning.

Might it be time for a rare reunion?

It's easy to notice that Audley Freed was part of the initial guest announcement. With The Black Crowes earning an extended set on Thursday, could we see Freed rejoining his onetime band as part of an opening set? He did play guitar with The Black Crowes between 1998-2002.

While some of the opening performances may be repeats, it looks as though perhaps guitar great Marcus King and Train's Pat Monahan could lead performances after missing out on the opening festivities. And if there are return performances from the first night, we'd love to suggest seeing Heart's Wilson sisters joined by longtime friends Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez for at least one song during their set.

And finally, as part of Aerosmith's set, it's time to bring back another artist with ties to the band. "Walk This Way" closed out the opening night, but Run-D.M.C. were initially announced as part of the billing so we'd expect to see them make a guest turn on "Walk This Way" to close out the night in explosive fashion.

What Songs Do Want to See?

There have been plenty of staples in Aerosmith's set over the years. While it seems pretty certain that "Walk This Way" will remain with Run-D.M.C. still set to appear, we'd be open to seeing a different setlist featuring some classics that weren't touched on the first night.

For instance, the rock ballad "Cryin'" and the raucous "Dude Looks LIke a Lady" from their second era feel like songs that should get some attention, either from the band or one of their opening acts. The same can be said for "Same Old Song and Dance" and "Mama Kin" from their earlier years.

READ MORE: The 35 Songs Aerosmith Have Never Played Live

While Eric Church performed "I Don't Want to Miss A Thing" as part of his mini-set, given that the show is taking place at the Hollywood Bowl, it would be quite epic to see Aerosmith open their performance with perhaps the Los Angeles Philharmonic provide a sweeping string accompaniment.

What Do We Want to See Beyond Aerosmith + Friends?

After not getting to go out on their own terms, we're thrilled to have Aerosmith back for these two performances. But ultimately, There is the hope for more. Though it feels like the days of full-fledged touring are probably behind the band, we would love to see Aerosmith & Friends shows staged in a few select other markets, especially in the band's native Boston. MC Bill Burr said on the opening night, however, that these L.A. shows would be the band's last in history.

Will there be more? The good will and good vibes from these shows might be too much to resist .... at least we hope so.

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