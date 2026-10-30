Watch Aerosmith Play With Dave Grohl + Johnny Depp at Big Los Angeles Show

The first of two spectacular Aerosmith & Friends Hollywood Bowl shows is in the books and video footage from the star-studded musical event rolling in, including Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl sitting in on drums as well as an appearance from Johnny Depp.

Grohl played drums on the first five of Aerosmith's six songs, while the band's longtime drummer Joey Kramer reprised his role for "Walk This Way," the final song of the night. John Douglas, who had been the group's touring drummer in recent years, played on a second kit alongside Kramer.

Right before the last song, Aerosmith also welcomed Johnny Depp, Joe Perry's bandmate from Hollywood Vampires, to join the group on "The Train Kept a-Rollin'."

Watch Footage of Aerosmith's Performances With Dave Grohl + Johnny Depp

The first two songs Aerosmith played were "Toys in the Attic" and "Back in the Saddle," both of which had Grohl on drums. The clip also features an introduction of the band by Alicia Silverstone and Liv Tyler (Steven's daughter) both of whom appeared in Aerosmith's "Crazy" video.

Then we got two of the rock legends' most classic cuts with "Sweet Emotion" and "Dream On," also featuring Grohl. After a video montage played, Steven Tyler was spotted onstage at the piano banging out the opening notes of "Dream On" leading into the song.

After an introduction of Johnny Depp, Steven Tyler turned to the actor-rocker and asked, "Johnny, does this sound familiar?" as he started to blow into his harmonica and signaled the start of "Train Kept A-Rollin'."

See the fan shot footage from YouTuber @MusicVault below.

Aerosmith, "Toys In the Attic" and "Back in the Saddle" (With Dave Grohl)

Aerosmith, "Sweet Emotion" (With Dave Grohl)

Aerosmith, "Dream On" (With Dave Grohl)

Aerosmith, "The Train Kept A-Rollin'" (With Johnny Depp + Dave Grohl)

Who Else Played the First Night of the Aerosmith + Friends Shows?

Before the night concluded with the six-song run featuring Aerosmith's members, there was a night filled with reverence for the Boston rockers as several acts paid their respects with musical tributes. It was a 27-song set overall for those in attendance, with a wealth of musical talent on hand.

Godsmack's Sully Erna opened the night by playing "Make It" and "Lightning Strikes." He was followed by Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes on "Lord of the Thighs" and "Walkin' the Dog." Billy Idol and his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens turned up to lead a performance of "Livin' on the Edge."

See video from YouTuber @yuthgonwild of the Idol-led performance below.

Billy Idol + Steve Stevens Play "Livin' On the Edge"

Sammy Hagar took on "Draw the Line" and "Helter Skelter" ahead of Heart's Wilson sisters playing "Never Loved a Man" and "Janie's Got a Gun." Country superstar Eric Church rocked up "Rag Doll" and "I Don't Want To Miss a Thing."

The Heart performance of "Janie's Got a Gun" from YouTuber @MusicVault can be seen below.

Watch Heart Perform "Janie's Got a Gun"

READ MORE: The 35 Songs Aerosmith Have Never Played Live

That led into more extended sets for the last two acts before Aerosmith played. The Black Crowes had been set to tour with Aerosmith when they eventually cut short their farewell trek. They delivered a five-song set that included "Let the Music Do the Talking," "Write Me a Letter," "Combination," "No More No More" and "Chip Away the Stone."

See "Write Me a Letter" below from YouTuber @yuthgonwild.

The Black Crowes Perform "Write Me a Letter"

Then Guns N' Roses took the stage and performed "Nobody's Fault," "Last Child," "Seasons of Wither," "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City."

Footage for Guns N' Roses' "Nobody's Fault" from YouTuber @yuthgonwild can be seen below.

Watch Guns N' Roses Performing "Nobody's Fault"

Below, see the best hard rock song of each year since 1970: