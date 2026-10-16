These are the 35 songs Aerosmith have never played live.

Aerosmith have been a band for over five decades. They formed in Boston, Mass. in 1970 and have played over 2,400 concerts around the world, according to Setlist.fm's Tour Statistics page on the band.

In total, the rockers released 15 studio albums between 1973 and 2012, with Aerosmith being their very first and Music From Another Dimension! being the most recent. It's pretty typical for bands to play the majority of their first album or two on tour, especially early in their careers when they have less songs to choose from for the setlist.

But as time goes on and they release more music, they tend to become a bit more selective. Some artists choose to only do a few new songs per tour while others base their shows entirely on whatever their current record is.

We plugged every song from each of Aerosmith's studio albums (except for one) into their tour statistics page to see which songs have never been played live in concert. Out of 15 studio albums, there are only 35 songs Aerosmith haven't played live, which means that they've experimented greatly with their setlists over the years.

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They've played every song from their debut album, 1975's Toys in the Attic and 1979's Night in the Ruts. They've actually performed every song from their 1989 album Pump too, with the exception of a bonus track. So we decided to include it.

And on that note — we didn't count the whole Honkin' on Bobo album either since it consists entirely of covers, aside from one original song titled "The Grind." They've played the track two times before, so we just opted to leave it off the list.

See the songs that Aerosmith have never played in concert in the gallery below. With these upcoming "Aerosmith + Friends" Hollywood Bowl shows, perhaps some of them will see the light of day.

The 35 Songs Aerosmith Have Never Played Live After being a band and playing shows for over five decades, these are all of the songs Aerosmith never played live in concert. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

And below, see our picks for the best hard rock album of each year since 1970.