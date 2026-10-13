What Fans Can Expect From Guns N’ Roses at ‘Aerosmith + Friends’ Shows, According to Slash

Here's a bit of what fans can expect from Guns N' Roses at the upcoming "Aerosmith + Friends" shows, according to Slash.

The guitarist spoke about the performances with Eddie Trunk during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. Though he didn't want to give too much away about what Guns N' Roses have planned, he shared a bit about what fans might hear from the band on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

What Did Slash Say About the 'Aerosmith + Friends' Shows?

As Trunk pointed out during the interview, Guns N' Roses are the only other band listed with enlarged font on the flier for the shows aside from Aerosmith themselves — the rest of the artists are named individually toward the bottom in smaller print.

Slash confirmed that Guns are playing both shows "as far as I know" and then shared that they have a "mini setlist" planned for each of them. He also revealed that when he initially heard the plans for these shows a few months ago, he intended to play onstage with other musicians similar to how a lot of rockers did during supergroup jams at Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning concert last summer.

But then Guns N' Roses were added as a full band. Regardless, Slash isn't sure how the rest of the concert is going to work production-wise or as how the rest of the performances are going to go.

Live Nation aerosmith and friends poster

What Songs Will Guns N' Roses Play at the 'Aerosmith + Friends' Shows?

Trunk asked whether Guns' set will consist entirely of Aerosmith covers or if they'll play their own songs.

"I don't want to say... I mean, it's definitely going to be one or the other," Slash responded and laughed. "We're definitely going to do Aerosmith songs and then I'd imagine they'll want us to do at least a couple of our own songs. But we haven't really discussed that yet."

READ MORE: Now We Know Why Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Was Recently Photographed in the Studio

Slash admitted there is a particular Aerosmith song he wants to play — but refused to name it — and he's almost certain they are going to play it. Trunk pressed a bit further, asking if the song is from Rocks (1976), as that's one of Slash's favorite albums.

"You know what, Eddie? Stop," Slash said before sipping his coffee, putting a damper on any potential spoilers.

What Is Guns N' Roses' Connection to Aerosmith?

Guns N' Roses opened for Aerosmith during the band's Permanent Vacation tour in 1987 and '88. They used to frequently cover the Aerosmith hit "Mama Kin" on tour in the '80s and '90s and also recorded a version of it that appears on the 1988 album GN'R Lies.

Slash, in particular, has cited Aerosmith as being a huge influence on the sound of his guitar-playing numerous times over the years.

"There's an Aerosmith song called 'Nobody's Fault' off the Rocks record… It was one of the songs that when I first picked up the guitar, that was the record, that particular album, the timing of me hearing that record at the time when I heard it had a lot to do with how I ended up where I am. And [that song] was probably one of the most heavy hard rock songs — very indicative of the '70s and very indicative of Aerosmith at this certain time," the guitarist told the radio station WMSC in 2022 [via Blabbermouth].

Slash Interview WMSC (2022)

See where Guns N' Roses and Aerosmith land in our list of the best hard rock album of each year since 1970 below.