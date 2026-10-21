Rehearsal photos that were shared online last night (Oct. 20) reveal that founding Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer will play with the band during their two upcoming Los Angeles shows.

The group shared a series of pictures from their rehearsals on Instagram with the caption, "The bad boys from Boston are back." All five classic members were photographed: Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Kramer.

Ever since the group's Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 Aerosmith + Friends shows were announced earlier this month, fans have wondered whether they would mark the return of Kramer, who played his last show with his bandmates on Feb. 15, 2020 as part of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency in Las Vegas.

Guns N' Roses will directly support Aerosmith at both L.A. shows. There will also be performances by The Black Crowes, Heart, Sammy Hagar, Tom Morello, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez and some others on select nights.

Why Did Joey Kramer Stop Playing With Aerosmith in 2020?

Kramer missed a handful of Aerosmith shows in 2019 due to injuries and then filed a lawsuit against his bandmates in early 2020 because he felt that they weren't allowing him back into the group. He was specifically hoping to attend the Grammys with them as they were being honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year.

Aerosmith responded to the report in a statement, writing, "Joey Kramer is our brother; his wellbeing is of paramount importance to us. However he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last six months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so."

Soon after, a judge ruled that Aerosmith were able to perform at the Grammys without the drummer. Thus, he joined his bandmates at the gala but didn't play with them until Feb. 10 when he got back behind the drum kit as they resumed their Las Vegas residency.

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The COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down just a few weeks later. In early 2022, Kramer revealed he was taking a temporary leave of absence from the band to focus on family matters and then it was revealed a few months later that his wife had died.

Therefore, the drummer wasn't present for any of the band's shows in 2022 or '23.

Keep scrolling to see which songs Aerosmith have never played live in concert below. Maybe they'll dust some of them off for the upcoming shows!