There is big news out of the Aerosmith camp regarding drummer Joey Kramer and singer Steven Tyler. Kramer's wife, Linda, has sadly died at the age of 55, while Tyler has reportedly completed his rehab stay and is said to be doing well.

According to People, Linda passed away on June 22 and no cause of death has been made available. She and Joey wedded nearly 13 years ago in October of 2009 and her passing occurred just one day after the drummer celebrated his 72nd birthday, whom she called "the love of my life" in a celebratory tweet wishing him a happy birthday.

People also notes that Linda is survived by her parents, three sisters, step siblings, stepson Jesse, "many" nieces and nephews and other family members in addition to her husband, who announced in late March that he was taking temporary leave of absence from Aerosmith to "focus his full attention on family during these uncertain times."

Loudwire sends our condolences to the Kramer family and all who knew and loved Linda.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Tyler, who voluntarily checked into rehab in late May following a relapse which stemmed from pain management in the wake of a foot surgery, is doing "amazingly well." It is said that the singer stayed longer than the expected 30 days and is now sober and in good physical health.

Because of the frontman's rehab treatment, Aerosmith were forced to cancel their Deuces Are Wild summer residency in Las Vegas, but they still have another slate of residency shows on the books for this fall.