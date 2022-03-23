Aerosmith said Wednesday (March 23) they would pick back up with their Las Vegas concert residency, Deuces Are Wild. The influential hard rockers have added 24 new dates at the Dolby Live theater in the city's Park MGM resort.

Formerly the Park Theater, the Vegas venue is where Aerosmith began the residency in April 2019. However, the 2022 concerts will amp things up significantly as the first-ever performances presented in Dolby Atmos, a new surround sound technology from Dolby, the specialist audio firm that's the sponsor of the theater.

See the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

The band announced on Wednesday, "Aerosmith are BACK IN THE SADDLE and heading to Las Vegas as part of the continued celebrations around our 50th anniversary! Like never before in Dolby Atmos at Dolby Live."

In a press release, Aerosmith lead singer Steven Styler added, "The only rust at Dolby Live is going to be on our van in the lobby! We are locked, cocked and loaded!"

Deuces Are Wild 2022 tickets go on sale starting March 31 at 10AM PT. Members of Aerosmith's Aero Force One fan club can access an exclusive pre-sale beginning on March 24 at 9AM PT. For more information, visit the band's official website.

Aerosmith's last Las Vegas residency performance was in February 2020, shortly before they had to cancel that spring's leg of the run due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below, watch a video trailer for the upcoming Deuces Are Wild shows. See the residency's 2022 schedule underneath the clip.

Aerosmith 2022 Las Vegas Residency Dates

June 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

June 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

July 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 14 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Sept. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Oct. 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Oct. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Nov. 19 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Nov. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Nov. 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Nov. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Dec. 2 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Dec. 5 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Dec. 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

Dec. 11 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM