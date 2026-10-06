Aerosmith teased a big announcement for today, but now fans are wondering what exactly is going on with the band.

A short clip posted on social media on Monday appeared to tease a pair of shows at the Hollywood Bowl later this month featuring Aerosmith "and friends." Now, it appears those shows have yet to be made official.

What Aerosmith Revealed After Announcement Tease

The video shared by the band on Monday showed Steven Tyler putting lettering on the Hollywood Bowl marquee. The post promised "&... all will be revealed tomorrow. 7 am PT."

When it came time for all to be revealed, however, Aerosmith didn't reveal much of anything. Instead, the band shared what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of Monday's tease video.

It was also accompanied by another promise of additional details the following day.

"Should've known letting Steven do the marquee would take a few takes... More tomorrow."

Aerosmith Fans on Social Media Wanted More

Some fans in the comments voiced frustration about the lack of details provided in Aerosmith's post. The band has not played live since abruptly cancelling their 2023 farewell tour after Tyler's vocal cord injury.

"Nooooo I literally set an alarm for more info... I NEED tickets and plane tickets," one fan commented on Aerosmith's Facebook. "I have wanted to see you all forever, and I finally was going to, and then the tour got canceled."

Others decided to take playful jabs at the band by incorporating album titles into their words of frustration.

"The shows (are) already less than a month out... GET A GRIP!"

Will Aerosmith Play Live Again?

When Aerosmith officially scrapped their farewell in 2024, they made it clear the band was retiring from touring. Since then, activity from various members has been sporadic.

Tyler sang at the Back to the Beginning concert in Birmingham that summer. The singer and guitarist Joe Perry participated in an all-star tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2025. That same month, the band announced a collaborative EP with Yungblud. One More Time marked the band's first new music in 13 years.

In a December interview with Guitar World, Perry hinted that Aerosmith had "been talking about doing at least one show, somehow, some way, in conjunction with a documentary that tells the band's story."

The band said little about doing another show until this week's tease of potential Aerosmith & Friends shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.

The Hollywood Bowl website currently shows nothing scheduled for those dates, which fall during a multi-night run by My Chemical Romance. Both Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 are non-show days for MCR.

Guess we'll just have to wait. Until then, keep reading for a ranking of every Aerosmith album from worst to best.