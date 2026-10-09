19 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 2-8, 2026)
We hope you've built up some cash in your concert fund because it was a huge week in tour announcements.
Staind announced a second leg of their Break the Cycle 25th anniversary tour. Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have booked 2027 tour dates in support of an upcoming new album. And we've got Greta Van Fleet now booking out a North American tour in support of their newly released album.
This week also saw veteran rockers Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls team up for a co-headlining run, a pretty great package tour headlined by From Ashes to New and up-and-comers Twin Temple booking out a headline run.
But maybe the biggest news of the week came from Aerosmith who revealed a pair of star-studded "Aerosmith and Friends" dates taking place at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. And speaking of friends, Queens of the Stone Age's Joshua Homme is also heading up a benefit performance with some name guests as well in Los Angeles. Plus, we got the first band announced for Sonic Temple 2027 and the Mojave Experience Festival lineup.
See all the big tour announcements from the past seven days below.
Chuck Billy
Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: 'Holding My Breath: The Two Testaments of Chuck Billy' book tour dates.
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The Dead Daisies
Tour Dates: April 30 - May 15
Support Acts: Bulletboys and The Fell (featuring Billy Sheehan)
Notes: Dates With New Frontman Kelly Hansen.
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DeathByRomy
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 15; Feb. 25 - March 27
Support Acts: None listed.
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Def Leppard / Goo Goo Dolls
Tour Dates: March 2 - July 2
Support Acts: The Struts
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John Fogerty
Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - 13
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Las Vegas Residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
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Fontaines D.C.
Tour Dates: April 23 - May 12; Sept. 24 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Westside Cowboy, Ice Age
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From Ashes To New
Tour Dates: March 12 - April 18
Support Acts: Nevertel, Dark Divine, Hollow Pact
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Greta Van Fleet
Tour Dates: Feb. 3 - March 30; July 5 - 31
Support Acts: Arc De Soleil, Edgehill, The Kooks, Luna Li, Sana Sana Musica, Portugal. The Man, Sun Room, Friko
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Keo
Tour Dates: April 28 - May 20
Support Acts: None Listed.
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King Youngblood
Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - Nov. 4
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Tour encouraging voter registration.
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Lolitslea
Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: Few Faces, latenightsinmycar
Notes: Mix of headline and support shows.
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Phish
Tour Dates: Dec. 30 - Jan. 2
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: New Year's Eve Residency Run at New York's Madison Square Garden
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Chris Shiflett
Tour Dates: Dec. 16 - 18
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Solo acoustic dates.
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Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators
Tour Dates: April 23 - May 22
Support Acts: None listed.
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Staind
Tour Dates: March 4 - April 16
Support Acts: Seether, Hoobastank, Hinder
Notes: Second leg of Break the Cycle 25th Anniversary tour.
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Tesla
Tour Dates: March 5 - 13
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: House of Blues Las Vegas residency.
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Tesseract
Tour Dates: Jan. 7 - 31
Support Acts: Entheos, Sunborn
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Thursday
Tour Dates: Jan. 19 - 24.
Support Acts: Titus Andronicus
Notes: Sets based around A City by the Light Divided, No Devolucion and Full Collapse.
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Twin Temple
Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 20
Support Acts: None listed.
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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* The Mojave Experience festival is expanding to three days in 2027, taking place March 19-21 in Joshua Tree, Calif. The lineup has started rolling out with Clutch, Corrosion of Conformity, Fu Manchu, Red Fang, Blackwater Holylight, Brant Bjork Trio, earthlings?, Mondo Generator, Nebula and more already revealed.
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* The 2027 Disturbin' The Peace Festival is set for Jan. 30 at Baltimore's Soundstage with a lineup that includes Cool World, Madball, Integrity, Cornbust, Division of Mind, The S.E.T., Iron Mind and more.
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* Get ready for Extreme Thing 2027. The fest is set for March 20 at the Events Center at Desert Breeze in Las Vegas, Nev. The Ghost Inside, The Interrupters, The Aquabats, Escape the Fate, The Casualties, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Bleeding Through, Carnifex, Left to Suffer, Evergreen Terrace, The Higher and more are all on board for the festival.
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* The 2027 ProgPower USA lineup is set for Sept. 9-11 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Ga. Among the bands announced so far are Eluveitie, Wind Rose, Nevermore, Heat, Lynch Mob, Unleash the Archers, Masterplan, Metal Church and more.
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* The 2027 Sonic Temple festival has revealed their first band, as A Perfect Circle are set to play Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on May 14. More band announcements and a full lineup reveal will be coming soon.
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READ MORE: The 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
* Aerosmith will host two big "Aerosmith + Friends" shows at the Hollywood Bowl Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 in Los Angeles. Special guests include Guns N' Roses, The Black Crowes, Run-DMC, Billy Idol, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez, Heart, Eric Church, Sammy Hagar, Tom Morello, Sully Erna and many more.
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* Turnstile have announced a free show taking place Oct. 24 at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. The show is meant to be a fundraiser raising funds for humanitarian efforts in Palestine, the Sudan and Lebanon.
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* Queens of the Stone Age's frontman will host the "Joshua Homme and Friends" benefit show in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 at The Wiltern. Guests for the night include Justin Willman, Weird Al Yankovic, Andrew Watt, Troy Van Leeuwen, The Kills, St. Vincent, Dan Soder, Chad Smith, Sarah Silverman, Michael Shulman, John McEnroe, Norah Jones, Dean Delray, Bill Burr and Beck. The show will raise funds for the Sweet Stuff Foundation and Core Response.
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* Arch Enemy have announced a special Los Angeles show taking place Nov. 19 at 1720 Warehouse. The group will play a set of old school fan favorites and unexpected classics. Crypta and Thrown Into Exile will support.
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See other rock and metal acts touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner