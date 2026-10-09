We hope you've built up some cash in your concert fund because it was a huge week in tour announcements.

Staind announced a second leg of their Break the Cycle 25th anniversary tour. Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have booked 2027 tour dates in support of an upcoming new album. And we've got Greta Van Fleet now booking out a North American tour in support of their newly released album.

This week also saw veteran rockers Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls team up for a co-headlining run, a pretty great package tour headlined by From Ashes to New and up-and-comers Twin Temple booking out a headline run.

But maybe the biggest news of the week came from Aerosmith who revealed a pair of star-studded "Aerosmith and Friends" dates taking place at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. And speaking of friends, Queens of the Stone Age's Joshua Homme is also heading up a benefit performance with some name guests as well in Los Angeles. Plus, we got the first band announced for Sonic Temple 2027 and the Mojave Experience Festival lineup.

See all the big tour announcements from the past seven days below.

Adrenaline PR chuck billy in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 14

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: 'Holding My Breath: The Two Testaments of Chuck Billy' book tour dates.

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Chipster PR dead daisies in 2026

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 15

Support Acts: Bulletboys and The Fell (featuring Billy Sheehan)

Notes: Dates With New Frontman Kelly Hansen.

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DeathByRomy

Photo by Maytal Etehad deathbyromy in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 15; Feb. 25 - March 27

Support Acts: None listed.

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Live Nation def leppard joe elliott

Tour Dates: March 2 - July 2

Support Acts: The Struts

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Photo Credit: David McClister john fogerty in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - 13

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

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Ewen Spencer fontaines dc in 2026

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 12; Sept. 24 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: Westside Cowboy, Ice Age

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Atom Splitter PR from ashes to new in 2026

Tour Dates: March 12 - April 18

Support Acts: Nevertel, Dark Divine, Hollow Pact

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Moonbase greta van fleet in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 3 - March 30; July 5 - 31

Support Acts: Arc De Soleil, Edgehill, The Kooks, Luna Li, Sana Sana Musica, Portugal. The Man, Sun Room, Friko

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Keo

Photo Credit: Jude Harrison keo in 2026

Tour Dates: April 28 - May 20

Support Acts: None Listed.

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King Youngblood

Photo: Lara Lavi king youngblood in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - Nov. 4

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Tour encouraging voter registration.

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Lolitslea

Chris McIntyre lolitslea in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: Few Faces, latenightsinmycar

Notes: Mix of headline and support shows.

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Screaming Target Phish in 2025

Tour Dates: Dec. 30 - Jan. 2

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: New Year's Eve Residency Run at New York's Madison Square Garden

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Photo credit: Andi K Taylor chris shiflett in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 16 - 18

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Solo acoustic dates.

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Gibson Records slash featuring myles kennedy and the conspirators

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 22

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Live Nation staind in 2026

Tour Dates: March 4 - April 16

Support Acts: Seether, Hoobastank, Hinder

Notes: Second leg of Break the Cycle 25th Anniversary tour.

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KF Publicity tesla in 2026

Tour Dates: March 5 - 13

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: House of Blues Las Vegas residency.

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Photo credit: Andy Ford tesseract in 2024

Tour Dates: Jan. 7 - 31

Support Acts: Entheos, Sunborn

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Medios y Media, Getty Images geoff rickly of thursday in 2024

Tour Dates: Jan. 19 - 24.

Support Acts: Titus Andronicus

Notes: Sets based around A City by the Light Divided, No Devolucion and Full Collapse.

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Photo Credit: Travis Shinn twin temple in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 19 - March 20

Support Acts: None listed.

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Morgan Hancock, Getty Images rock concert crowd at 2025 acdc concert

* The Mojave Experience festival is expanding to three days in 2027, taking place March 19-21 in Joshua Tree, Calif. The lineup has started rolling out with Clutch, Corrosion of Conformity, Fu Manchu, Red Fang, Blackwater Holylight, Brant Bjork Trio, earthlings?, Mondo Generator, Nebula and more already revealed.

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* The 2027 Disturbin' The Peace Festival is set for Jan. 30 at Baltimore's Soundstage with a lineup that includes Cool World, Madball, Integrity, Cornbust, Division of Mind, The S.E.T., Iron Mind and more.

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* Get ready for Extreme Thing 2027. The fest is set for March 20 at the Events Center at Desert Breeze in Las Vegas, Nev. The Ghost Inside, The Interrupters, The Aquabats, Escape the Fate, The Casualties, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Bleeding Through, Carnifex, Left to Suffer, Evergreen Terrace, The Higher and more are all on board for the festival.

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* The 2027 ProgPower USA lineup is set for Sept. 9-11 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Ga. Among the bands announced so far are Eluveitie, Wind Rose, Nevermore, Heat, Lynch Mob, Unleash the Archers, Masterplan, Metal Church and more.

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* The 2027 Sonic Temple festival has revealed their first band, as A Perfect Circle are set to play Columbus Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on May 14. More band announcements and a full lineup reveal will be coming soon.

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READ MORE: The 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Aerosmith will host two big "Aerosmith + Friends" shows at the Hollywood Bowl Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 in Los Angeles. Special guests include Guns N' Roses, The Black Crowes, Run-DMC, Billy Idol, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez, Heart, Eric Church, Sammy Hagar, Tom Morello, Sully Erna and many more.

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* Turnstile have announced a free show taking place Oct. 24 at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. The show is meant to be a fundraiser raising funds for humanitarian efforts in Palestine, the Sudan and Lebanon.

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* Queens of the Stone Age's frontman will host the "Joshua Homme and Friends" benefit show in Los Angeles on Nov. 16 at The Wiltern. Guests for the night include Justin Willman, Weird Al Yankovic, Andrew Watt, Troy Van Leeuwen, The Kills, St. Vincent, Dan Soder, Chad Smith, Sarah Silverman, Michael Shulman, John McEnroe, Norah Jones, Dean Delray, Bill Burr and Beck. The show will raise funds for the Sweet Stuff Foundation and Core Response.

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* Arch Enemy have announced a special Los Angeles show taking place Nov. 19 at 1720 Warehouse. The group will play a set of old school fan favorites and unexpected classics. Crypta and Thrown Into Exile will support.

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See other rock and metal acts touring in 2026 below.