What were the best rock and metal albums of 2026? As the year winds down, we can now look back in reflection and see that rock and metal are as diverse as ever, delivering an excellent array of selections where you're looking for melodic harmony that touches your soul or crushing breakdowns that touches the darkest areas of your inner being.

Rock showcased a lot of range as The Pretty Reckless continued to dominate the rock radio charts with songs from their Dear God album while also playing some pretty huge gigs opening for AC/DC again this year. The sibling trio of The Warning continued to make a name for themselves with Everything's Falling and the lush haunted vocals emanating from Twin Temple's Doomed Lovers offers something softer but oh so sinister.

In the alt-rock world, we'd be remiss if we didn't mention one of the year's bigger breakouts in Dexter and the Moonrocks, who have a busy 2027 lined up on the road.

READ MORE: 15 Rock + Metal Bands That Reunited in 2026

It was also year in which metal truly thrived in a majority of the subgenres, even with some veteran artists still leading the way. It doesn't get more veteran than Tony Iommi who truly took us into the blackness with From the Dark, his first solo album since 2005. Sludge/post-metal icons Neurosis had the year's most surprising and welcome return with An Undying Love for a Burning World. And you've got veteran acts such as Anthrax and Lamb of God that show you can still have a career uptick decades later in with albums such as Cursum Perficio and Into Oblivion.

Those are just a few of the artists that made 2026 so great. So let's dig in and see what albums rocked our world in the alternative, rock and metal fields for 2026 in the gallery below.

The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2026 These albums have already started leaving their impact on 2026.

Contributions by Rabab Al-Sharif (RA), Jordan Blum (JB), Rob Carroll (RC), Chad Childers (CC), Joe DiVita (JD), Bryan Rolli (BR), Lauryn Schaffner (LS) Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff

Now, it's time to look back on the best albums from 2025!