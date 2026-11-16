Megadeth Book Two 2027 North American Tour Legs With Anthrax + Kerry King

Megadeth have booked two massive North American tour legs for 2027 with a thrash extravaganza that includes Anthrax and Kerry King.

Megadeth, of course, are in the midst of touring in support of their final, self-titled album. The band has yet to say when their final tour will conclude, but these two tour legs will give a good portion of North American audiences a good chance to see them one more time.

Anthrax are enjoying a triumphant year supporting their Cursum Perficio album, while Kerry King is said to be working toward his second solo record.

Where Can I See Megadeth, Anthrax and Kerry King in 2026?

The first leg of the tour gets underway May 14 in Albuquerque and is set to run through June 23 in Austin. Then after skipping the hot summer months, the tour picks up again for a second leg starting Sept. 6 in North Little Rock before wrapping on Sept. 30 in Spokane, Washington.

READ MORE: The Most + Least Played Songs Live Off Every Megadeth Album

All dates, cities and venues for the run can be viewed below:

May 14 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

May 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 18 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

May 21 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater

May 22 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

May 24 - West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 29 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

May 31 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

June 2 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater

June 4 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 5 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 7 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 8 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

June 12 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 13 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

June 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater

June 18 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

June 22 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 23 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 6 - North Little Rock, Ark.@ Simmons Bank Arena

Sept. 7 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 11 - Virginia Beach, Va.@ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 12 - Allentown, Pa.@ PPL Center

Sept. 14 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Sept. 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Sept. 18 - Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center

Sept. 19 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Sept. 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion

Sept. 22 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Sept. 24 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept. 25 = Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept. 28 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sept. 29 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center

Sept. 30 - Spokane, Wash. @ Numerica Veterans Arena

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for what is being called the "Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations" tour will start with a Cyber Army presale on Nov. 17 at 10AM local time.

There will be a Citi presale beginning Nov. 17 at 2PM local time until Nov. 20 at 10PM local via https://www.citientertainment.com.

The general public on sale date will be this Friday (Nov. 20) at 10AM local time.

Visit the Megadeth website for additional ticketing info and VIP packages.

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