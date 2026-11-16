Megadeth Book Two 2027 North American Tour Legs With Anthrax + Kerry King
Megadeth have booked two massive North American tour legs for 2027 with a thrash extravaganza that includes Anthrax and Kerry King.
Megadeth, of course, are in the midst of touring in support of their final, self-titled album. The band has yet to say when their final tour will conclude, but these two tour legs will give a good portion of North American audiences a good chance to see them one more time.
Anthrax are enjoying a triumphant year supporting their Cursum Perficio album, while Kerry King is said to be working toward his second solo record.
Where Can I See Megadeth, Anthrax and Kerry King in 2026?
The first leg of the tour gets underway May 14 in Albuquerque and is set to run through June 23 in Austin. Then after skipping the hot summer months, the tour picks up again for a second leg starting Sept. 6 in North Little Rock before wrapping on Sept. 30 in Spokane, Washington.
READ MORE: The Most + Least Played Songs Live Off Every Megadeth Album
All dates, cities and venues for the run can be viewed below:
May 14 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
May 15 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
May 18 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
May 21 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ Cascades Amphitheater
May 22 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
May 24 - West Valley City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 26 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 28 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
May 29 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
May 31 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
June 2 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Acrisure Amphitheater
June 4 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 5 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 7 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 8 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre
June 12 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 13 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
June 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
June 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater
June 18 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 20 - The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
June 22 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 23 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 6 - North Little Rock, Ark.@ Simmons Bank Arena
Sept. 7 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 11 - Virginia Beach, Va.@ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 12 - Allentown, Pa.@ PPL Center
Sept. 14 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Sept. 16 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Sept. 18 - Toledo, Ohio @ The Huntington Center
Sept. 19 - Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Sept. 21 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ BMO Pavilion
Sept. 22 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
Sept. 24 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sept. 25 = Wichita, Kan. @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Sept. 28 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sept. 29 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center
Sept. 30 - Spokane, Wash. @ Numerica Veterans Arena
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets for what is being called the "Outbreak: Vaccination of the Nations" tour will start with a Cyber Army presale on Nov. 17 at 10AM local time.
There will be a Citi presale beginning Nov. 17 at 2PM local time until Nov. 20 at 10PM local via https://www.citientertainment.com.
The general public on sale date will be this Friday (Nov. 20) at 10AM local time.
Visit the Megadeth website for additional ticketing info and VIP packages.
Below see the 14 biggest rock and metal tours announced for 2027 so far.
The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner