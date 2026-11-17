Megadeth's Dave Mustaine and his family have a new reality show focused on making wine.

A trailer for the show recently dropped on the official YouTube channel for the family's wine business, House of Mustaine.

Mustaine Reality Show Explained

In the trailer, we see the Megadeth leader sniffing out hints of cherry in a glass of wine. There's also a clip of him checking out what appears to be grapes in a vineyard.

Outside of that, there isn't a ton of Dave to be had in the nearly eight-minute teaser.

Instead, most of the footage focuses on Dave's wife, Pamela, and daughter, Electra, as they travel and work on the family wine business.

"Once we got to Italy and couldn't speak the language, that became treacherous for me, not for her," Pamela says in one clip charting her adventures abroad with Electra.

Elsewhere, Electra draws parallels between wine-making and the world of music.

"I think House of Mustaine, being a winery, as first-generation wine makers, this project means the next chapter of the Mustaine legacy," she says. "Just like music lives on, wine lives on forever. "And that's something that we take really seriously and we hope that the future generations of the Mustaine family will want to carry as well."

WATCH: House of Mustaine Reality Show Trailer

What Does the Mustaine Family Know About Wine?

According to the House of Mustaine website, the family's foray into wine started when Dave performed with the San Diego Symphony in 2014. They wanted to create a wine offering that appealed to both Megadeth fans and symphony fans.

The Mustaines planted their first vines the following year. They now own vineyards in California and Italy.

READ MORE: 64 Megadeth Songs That Have Never Been Played Live

"We're not experts," Electra says in the trailer. "Well, I did become a sommelier and was one of the youngest women in America to do so, but we didn't inherit a neat little road map."

Today, House of Mustaine offers multiple wine selections named after Megadeth songs, such as:

Holy Wars

Peace Sells

A Tout Le Monde

Elysian Fields

They also offer a wine club and coordinate events such as elaborate dinners and trips to harvest grapes in Italy.

There is no indication of where the reality show will be available.

The move into wine is also notable given the work Dave Mustaine has put into his sobriety. Keep reading to hear what Dave and 24 other rockers have said about getting sober.