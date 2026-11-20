The end of the year may be fast approaching, but the tour announcements haven't let up! We've got another 21 new rock and metal tours that have been announced over the last seven days, so we hope you saved some money to get out to a show.

Leading the way, Megadeth will continue support of their self-titled final album with a killer lineup that includes Anthrax and Kerry King.

Sevendust are getting out on the road in the spring of 2027, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with Soil and Drift Mothership.

Meanwhile, Avatar will keep themselves busy between Metallica support dates with their own round of headline shows. They're taking out The Barbarians of California and Gates to Hell for shows in May and June.

This week also brought the big reveal for two major festivals, as the When We Were Young festival lineup was announced, as was the bill for the two-week long New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Get the full scoop on who is playing where and when below.

Allman Betts Family Revival

Gibson the allman betts band family revival tour 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 28 - Dec. 20

Special Guests: Robert Randolph, Sierra Hull, Judith Hill, Andy Frasco, Luther Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Steel Beans, Larry McCray, Cody Dickinson, Alex Orbison, Abby Stahlschmidt, Dweezil Zappa, Erika Orbison, Lamont Landers, Bella Rayne, Lamar Williams Jr., Melody Trucks, Cyril Neville and John Fusco

Ticketing Info

Photo Credit: Johan Carlén avatar in 2026

Tour Dates: May 9 - June 17

Support Acts: The Barbarians of California, Gates to Hell

Ticketing Info

The Band Feel

Credit: Trevor Lovatto the band feel in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 11 - 18; Jan. 15 - Feb. 13; March 18 - April 3

Support Acts: Free Joel, Parrotfish, The Happy Return

Ticketing Info

Ben Folds Five

Handout, Getty Images Handout, Getty Images

Tour Dates: April 15 - 24; July 10 - 25

Support Acts: Andrew McMahon

Ticketing Info

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Nuclear Blast big ass truck i e

Tour Dates: Dec. 11 - 19

Support Acts: Bayway

Ticketing Info

Photo credit: @ahpconcerts chiodos in 2026

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 11

Support Acts: Hail the Sun, Emery, Buried in Spring

Ticketing Info

PHOTO CREDIT: KATARINA BENZOVA the dead daisies 2026

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 15

Support Acts: BulletBoys, The Fell

Ticketing Info

Freeman Promotions dying fetus in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - March 16

Support Acts: Cryptopsy and Gorgasm

Ticketing Info

Mariano Regidor/Redferns, Getty Images dave chavarri of ill nino in 2022

Tour Dates: Dec. 12 - 18

Support Acts: With a Vengeance, Relent, Dark Horse Prophet

Notes: Revolution, Revolucion 25th Anniversary shows

Ticketing Info

Gavin Smith less than jake in 2026

Tour Dates: March 4 - 16

Support Acts: Gob, Bad Cop Bad Cop

Ticketing Info

Madra Salach

Emily Lipson madra salach in 2026

Tour Dates: April 30 - May 23

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Jeremychanphotography, Getty Images Jeremychanphotography, Getty Images

Tour Dates: May 14 - June 23; Sept. 6 - 30

Support Acts: Anthrax, Kerry King

Ticketing Info

Photo credit: amdophoto osees in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Oct. 31

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Photo credit: Kailan Hardman rickshaw billies burger patrol in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 19; March 18- April 16

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Jimmy Fontaine claudio sanchez in 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 15 - 20

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images for the Recording Academy Alberto Rodriguez/Getty Images for the Recording Academy

Tour Dates: Feb. 23 - 28; March 26 - April 10

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Photo Credit: Chuck Brueckmann sevendust in 2026

Tour Dates: March 12 - April 15

Support Acts: Soil and Drift Mothership

Notes: 30th anniversary of self-titled album

Ticketing Info

Slomosa

MNRK Heavy slomosa in 2025

Tour Dates: May 5 - 20

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Stefaan Temmerman slow crush in 2026

Tour Dates: March 26 - May 2

Support Acts: Seahaven, Grivo, Badvril and Deux Visages

Ticketing Info

Ryan Bakerink, Getty Images frank turner in 2026

Tour Dates: April 19 - May 2

Support Acts: Skinny Lister, Beans on Toast

Ticketing Info

Photo by Gaui H. tyr in 2024

Tour Dates: March 10 - April 11

Support Acts: Dynazty, Dominum, and Edge Of Paradise

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Morgan Hancock, Getty Images rock concert crowd at 2025 acdc concert

* Blink-182 and Pierce the Veil will co-headline the 2027 When We Were Young Festival Oct. 16 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The 2027 lineup also features Limp Bizkit, Third Eye Blind, The Used, All Time Low, Simple Plan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Circa Survive, Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, The Psychedelic Furs and more.

Ticketing Info

* Foo Fighters, Jack White, The Who, Gwen Stefani, Jack Johnson, Noah Kahan and more will be among the varied headliners for the 2027 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival taking place April 22-May 2 over two weekends.

Ticketing Info

* The dates and locations for Vans Warped Tour have been announced. Shows will take place June 19-20 in Washington, D.C., July 24-25 in Long Beach, Calif., Sept. 11-12 in Mexico City and Nov. 13-14 in Orlando, Fla.

Ticketing Info

* Furnace Fest has announced they will return to Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama on Oct. 9-10, 2027.

Ticketing Info

* Cage the Elephant and Gwen Stefani will head up the Coca Cola Sips and Sounds Festival March 5-6 in Austin, Texas. The bill also features 5 Seconds of Summer, The Kid LAROI, The Beaches, Saint Motel and more.

Ticketing Info

* Drive-Thru Records have been teasing a festival in Asbury Park, N.J. for June 26-27, 2027. You can sign up for the pre-sale.

Ticketing Info

* Taylor Momsen, Marcus King, Ben Gibbard, Jakob Dylan, Rufus Wainwright, Jesse Malin, Joe Henry, Charlie Sexton, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Martha Wainwright, Fred Armisen, and more have signed on to the Sweet Relief benefit honoring Elvis Costello. The show is scheduled to take place Feb. 13 at San Francisco's Masonic Temple.

Ticketing Info

* The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Madness, Dance Hall Crashers, Goldfinger and Reel Big Fish will unite for a ska spectacular May 8 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Plan Your Next Adventure With Our 2027 Rock and Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Finch have announced a pair of What It Is to Burn 25th Anniversary shows taking place Feb. 26 and 27 at The Glass House in Pomona, Calif.

Ticketing Info

* Trapped Under Ice have booked a 20th anniversary show Feb. 7 at Baltimore's Soundstage with Terror, Trash Talk, Stout and Bad Wave.

Ticketing Info

* Ronnie Wood and his Ammo Band have added a second show at New York's Beacon Theatre for March 23.

Ticketing Info

Below, see our early picks for the 14 biggest rock and metal tours of 2027 announced so far.