It's another big week of rock and metal tours announcements, festival lineups and even the final date of a farewell run for a legendary band.

Leading the way this week we've got a big 40th anniversary tour for Meshuggah, who are taking out Testament and Blood Incantation for shows next year.

With Frank Turner's recent announcement that he would be taking an open ended hiatus from touring after 2027, we've now got what could be Turner's final North American tour leg announced.

And if you're looking shows that a guaranteed to allow you to see more of hardcore heroes Haywire than the one-and-a-half songs they played in Times Square before getting shut down by the cops, well the band has a major slew of tour dates now booked for 2027.

READ MORE: 2027 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

Speaking of finality, Ministry's Al Jourgensen has announced where and when the band's final farewell tour date will take place.

We've also big festival announcements for Welcome to Rockville, The Kilby Block Party, SEMA Festival, Innings Festival and plenty more, plus there's new Vegas residencies for both Doobie Brothers and Foreigner.

Get all the big touring news from the past seven days below.

photo credit: Jarmo Katila / Toni Kilpinen beast in black in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - March 26

Support Acts: Gloryhammer

Ticketing Info

Royal Avenue Media big big train in 2026

Tour Dates: March 18 - April 2

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Big D and the Kids Table

Photo: Mark Stern big d and the kids table in 2026

Tour Dates: Jan 7 - 17; Feb. 18 - 28

Support Acts: Omnigone, Hell Beach

Ticketing Info

PHOTO CREDIT: ALEXIS GROSS destroy boys in 2026

Tour Dates: March 13 - April 16

Support Acts: Illuminati Hotties, The Rat Utopia Experiment

Ticketing Info

Clay Patrick McBride the doobie brothers in 2025

Tour Dates: Feb. 26 - March 6; Aug. 27 - Sept. 4

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at Fontainebleau

Ticketing Info

Photo credit: Kate Hook enter shikari in 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 22 - 30; April 3

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

KF Publicity foreigner in 2026

Tour Dates: March 10 - 20

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Las Vegas Residency at The Venetian Theatre inside Venetian Resort

Ticketing Info

O'Donnell Media Group michale graves in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Dec. 17; Jan. 15

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Photo credit: Oli Kember haken in 2026

Tour Dates: March 4 - April 2

Support Acts: Einar Solberg, Thank You Scientist

Ticketing Info

PHOTO CREDIT: KENNY SAVERCOOL haywire in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 12 - April 30

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

YouTube: HumVEVO hum

Tour Dates: March 3 - July 17

Support Acts: Life and Times, Pelican, Spotlights

Ticketing Info

Anthony Dubois meshuggah in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 12 - May 14

Support Acts: Testament, Blood Incantation

Notes: 40th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

Sons of Cream

Marshall Records sons of cream

Tour Dates: Jan. 14 - Feb. 21; April 15 - May 2

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Photo Credit - Wyatt Clough the plot in you

Tour Dates: March 12 - April 18

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Photo Credit: Miranda Penn Turin they might be giants in 2026

Tour Dates: March 5 - 13; June 4 - 13

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Ryan Bakerink, Getty Images frank turner in 2026

Tour Dates: March 5 - May 20

Support Acts: Skinny Lester, Beans on Toast

Ticketing Info

Katy Cummings two door cinema club in 2026

Tour Dates: May 6 - 29

Support Acts: Friendly Fires

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals, Cruises and Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Getty Images, Getty Images silhouette of a concert crowd

* The 2027 Welcome to Rockville lineup was revealed this week with Korn, Blink-182, Pierce the Veil and Bad Omens headlining at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla. The music weekend is set for May 6-9 and also features $uicideboy$, Faith No More, Papa Roach, mgk, The Offspring, Alice in Chains, The Prodigy, Good Charlotte, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Judas Priest, Ice Nine Kills, Danzig, Circa Survive, Bilmuri, I Prevail and more.

Ticketing Info

* The 2027 Kilby Block Party will take place May 14-16 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. This year features headliners Deftones, The Strokes and Jungle, with support from Slayyyter, Fontaines, D.C., Lil' Yachty, Two Door Cinema Club, IDLES, Spoon and more.

Ticketing Info

* The Strokes, Pitbull and Alanis Morissette will co-headline the 2027 Innings Festival taking place Feb. 26-28 at Arizona’s Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park. The music weekend also features performances from Pierce the Veil, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alanis Morissette, THe Neighbourhood, Train, Death Cab for Cutie, Interpol, Spoon, 4 Non Blondes and more.

Ticketing Info

* SEMA Fest will take place Nov. 6 at Las Vegas' Convention Center campus. The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World and 311 will head up the festivities.

Ticketing Info

* Hellfest West is set for Feb. 20-21 at The Fox Theater in Pomona, Calif. Among those booked this year include Between the Buried and Me, Sleeping Giant, Life of Agony, Winds of Plague, On Broken Wings, Fresh Blood and more.

Ticketing Info

* Milwaukee Metal Fest continues to roll out names for their 2027 festival. Taking place at the Rave / Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee the weekend of May 14-16, the festival will feature Meshuggah, Testament, Crowbar, Yob, Pig Destroyer and Repulsion.

Ticketing Info

* Noise Pop returns to San Francisco the week of Feb.18-28. Among those announced so far, include Lambchop With Free Key Choir, Caroline Rose, Gibby Haynes, Deerhoof, Modeselektor, Here We Go Magic, Jess Williamson, Sungazer, Girl Ultra, The Stone Foxes and more.

Ticketing Info

* Shinedown's Lunatic Ball will return for a second year. The band has confirmed that the 2027 edition will take place the weekend of Nov. 5-7, 2027.

Ticketing Info

* Ministry have announced the date and location for their final performance. Currently in the midst of a farewell tour, the band will officially sign off Oct. 30, 2027 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info

* Poison the Well have booked two warm up dates ahead of their FYA Fest appearance early next year. The group will play Jan. 7 at Nashville's Basement East and Jan. 8 at Atlanta's Masquerade. Rosasharin and xSERAPHx will open the dates.

Ticketing Info

See the 14 biggest rock and metal tours of 2027 that have been announced so far in the gallery below.