It was brief, but Haywire fans were treated to a chaotic performance from the band in New York City's Times Square Wednesday night (Oct. 28) before the NYPD managed to break the whole thing up.

The hardcore outfit had teased the appearance in a since-deleted social media post in which they gave the longitude and latitude coordinates of the impromptu set alongside a photo of Times Square. They also gave one specific instruction, sharing "Next to the steps. Right here don’t crowd the spot until 8:55PM.”

What Happened at Haywire's Times Square Performance

As expected, fans did eventually crowd into New York's Times Square as the band set up to play. Haywire managed a song and a half before members of the NYPD managed to break through the mass of people and shut down the performance.

The band got all the way through their first song, "Flex Your Head," but only got mid-way through their eponymous song.

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However, amidst all the fan vitality and the disruption caused by police, there were plenty on hand who managed to catch footage of what it was like to be part of this brief but enthusiastically energetic set.

See video from X posters @futuresquash767, @Floridap8triot, @LostFrequen3cs and

@piss_olympics as well as Instagram users @mrq.bit, @strangeday_nyc and @brianeckelphoto posted below.

What Did Haywire Say About the Show?

In a posting to their Instagram, the band shared their own video from last night's brief performance.

"This is a testament to the youth that if you have an idea and a solid crew you can get anything done," shared the band. "Surround yourself with people that say 'How can we make this happen?' and do it."

Haywire on Tour in 2026 + 2027

Though the Times Square show got broken up pretty quickly, Haywire have booked more traditional shows to finish out the year and carry over into 2027 in support of their new album I Don't Wanna Say Goodbye.

The shows are all listed below and ticketing info can be found via the band's website.

Nov 13 – Springfield, Mo @ Pressure Point Fest*

Nov 15 – Orlando, Fla. @ Vans Warped Tour*

Nov 18 – Gold Coast, Australia @ Vinnie's Dive^

Nov 19 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Triffid^

Nov 20 – Newcastle, Australia @ Hamilton Station^

Nov 21 – Wollongong, Australia @ Dicey Riley’s Hotel^ [FREE SHOW]

Nov 22 – Sydney, AU @ Hunters Hill Hall^ [MATINEE SHOW]

Nov 22 – Sydney, AU @ The Lansdowne^

Nov 23 – Perth, AU @ Lynott's Lounge^

Nov 24 – Adelaide, AU @ Jive Bar^

Nov 25 – Melbourne, AU @ The Tote^

Nov 27 – Melbourne, AU @ John Cain Arena#

Nov 28 – Gosford, AU @ Meltdown Festival#

Nov 29 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage#

Dec 01 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Steps#

Dec 04 – Perth, AU @ Red Hill Amphitheatre#

Jan 03 – Nottingham, UK @ Greyfriars^

Jan 04 – Manchester, UK @ Rebellion^

Jan 05 – Glasgow, UK @ G2^

Jan 06 – Newcastle, UK @ The Grove^

Jan 07 – Leeds, UK @ Brude^

Jan 08 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon^

Jan 09 – Newport, UK @ The Corn Exchange^

Jan 10 – London, UK @ The Garage^

Jan 12 – Brighton, UK @ Daltons^

Jan 14 – Münster, DE @ Sputnikcafe~

Jan 15 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage~

Jan 16 – Lyon, FR @ La Rayonne~

Jan 17 – Toulouse, FR @ Bascala~

Jan 18 – Nantes, FR @ Warehouse~

Jan 19 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo~

Jan 20 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix~

Jan 21 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje~

Jan 22 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik~

Jan 23 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan~

Jan 24 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg~

Jan 26 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima~

Jan 27 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory~

Jan 28 – Nuremberg, DE @ Z-Bau~

Jan 29 – Munich, DE @ Nachtwerk~

Jan 30 – Vienna, AT @ Arena~

Jan 31 – Budapest, HU @ Dürer Kert~

Feb 12 – Louisville, Ky. @ LDB Fest*

Feb 20 – Rutherford, N.J. @ Blackbox @ The Williams Center^

Feb 21 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage^

Feb 22 – Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club^

Feb 23 – Greensboro, N.C. Hangar 1819^

Feb 24 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Eastside Bowl^

Feb 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Atlanta Utility Works^

Feb 26 – Tampa, Fla. @ Skatepark of Tampa^

Feb 27 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution^

Mar 01 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Handlebar^

Mar 02 – New Orleans, La. @ Fred Hampton Free Store^

Mar 04 – Houston, Texas @ The End^

Mar 05 – Austin, Texas @ Brushy Street Commons^

Mar 06 – Denton, Texas @ Rubber Gloves Patio^

Mar 08 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Space 515^

Mar 09 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Bull Shooters^

Mar 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA^

Mar 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium [RECORD RELEASE SHOW]^

Mar 12 – Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer's^

Mar 13 – San Jose, Calif. @ The Ritz^

Mar 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ Quality Flea Center^

Mar 16 – Portland, Ore. @ High Limit Room^

Mar 17 – Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder^

Mar 18 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Fellowship Sober Hall^

Mar 19 – Fort Collins, Colo. @ The Sound Bar^

Mar 20 – Denver, Colo. @ D3^

Mar 22 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Bottleneck^

Mar 23 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's^

Mar 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Underground Music Venue^

Mar 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ Metro^

Mar 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ Russell Industrial Center^

Mar 27 – New Kensington, Pa. @ Preserving^

Mar 29 – Columbus, Ohio @ King of Clubs^

Mar 30 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop^

Mar 31 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts^

Apr 01 – Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage^

Apr 03 – New York, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Monarch^

Apr 04 – Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner [RECORD RELEASE SHOW]^

Apr 09 – Moncton, New Brunswich @ Caveau^

Apr 10 – Halifax, Nova Scotia @ The Seahorse Tavern^

Apr 11 – Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island @ The Benevolent Irish Society^

Apr 12 – Fredericton, New Brunswick @ The Cap^

Apr 14 – Sherbrooke, Quebec @ Le Murdoch^

Apr 15 – Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda^

Apr 16 – Ottawa, Ontario @ 27 Club^

Apr 17 – Toronto, Ontario @ Lithuanian House^

Apr 20 – Thunder Bay, Ontario @ Bloom^

Apr 22 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre^

Apr 23 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange^

Apr 24 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite^

Apr 25 – Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens^

Apr 28 – Kamloops, British Columbia @ Blue Grotto^

Apr 29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Pearl^

Apr 30 – Victoria, British Columbia @ First Metropolitan United Fellowship Hall^

Jun 4 – Nürburg, DE @ Rock am Ring*

Jun 6 – Nuremberg, DE @ Rock im Park*

^ Headline Date

* Festival Date

# Supporting Rise Against with Dropkick Murphys

~ Supporting Comeback Kid with Whispers & Speedway

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