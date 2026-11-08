Sepultura Celebrate Career With Special Guests at Expansive Final Show – See Setlist + Video

Last night (Nov. 7), iconic Brazilian thrash/groove metal band Sepultura played their final show ever at the Suhai Music Hall in São Paulo, Brazil. It marked the conclusion of their ongoing Celebrating Life Through Death tour as well, and they celebrated their career with a lengthy performance that featured plenty of special guests and other surprises!

What Did Sepultura Play + Who Joined Them?

Sepultura’s prior shows on the tour included roughly two dozen songs per night (per setlist.fm); however, last night’s 32-song set – which came after opening sets from Metal Allegiance, Sacred Reich and Krisiun – was obviously considerably lengthier.

Unsurprisingly, they pulled out self-proclaimed career-defining classics such as “Territory,” “Roots Bloody Roots” and “Kairos.” Plus, fan favorites “Refuse/Resist” and “Arise” got one last live spotlight, as did other singles such as “Dead Embryonic Cells,” “Means to an End,” “Against” and “Ratamahatta."

As you can tell, they honored their entire catalog across the night, with at least one song from almost every studio LP (ranging from 1986’s Morbid Visions to 2020’s Quadra) accounted for. If not for the absence of “Sacred Books,” they would’ve played the entirety of 2026’s The Cloud of Unknowing EP, too.

Along the way, Sepultura played multiple songs for the first time in several years and welcomed a few guests onto the stage for certain tracks.

Specifically – and according to setlist.fm – they did “Altered State” for the first time since 2013; “We’ve Lost You!” for the first time since 2015; “Itsári” for the first time since 1998; “Reza” for the first time since 2005; and “Crucificados Pelo Sistema” for the first time since 2013.

Beyond that, and among other guest appearances, “Propaganda” was done alongside Chained Saint’s Ethan Kahn and Sean Sterling, just as Eminence’s Allan Wallace was there for “Dusted.” Afterward, lead guitarist Andreas Kisser’s son, Yohan, joined Sepultura for “Convicted in Life” before Krisiun guitarist Moyses Kolesne added to “Itsári” and “Kaiowas.” If that weren’t enough, “Beneath the Remains” featured Tortured Squad drummer Amilcar Christofaro and a few tunes incorporated former member Jairo Guedz.

You can see the entire setlist from Sepultura’s final concert – as well as fan-provided footage from YouTube account @mfg05 – below!

Sepultura’s Final Show (Nov. 7, 2026 at Suhai Music Hall in Brazil)

“Arise” “Altered State” (first time since 2013) “Desperate City” “All Souls Rising” “Kairos” “Means to an End” “Propaganda” (with Ethan Kahn and Sean Sterling from Chained Saint) “Dusted” (with Allan Wallace from Eminence) “Convicted in Life” (with Yohan Kisser) “Attitude” “We’ve Lost You!” (first time since 2015) “Against” “The Place” “Itsári” (with Moyses Kolesne) (first time since 1998) “Kaiowas” (with Moyses Kolesne) (and fans on stage) “Dead Embryonic Cells” “Beneath the Remains” (with Amilcar Christofaro) “Breed Apart” “Guitar Solo” (with live painting by Andreas) “Sepulnation” “Reza” (with João Gordo) (first time since 2005) “Crucificados Pelo Sistema” (Ratos de Porão cover) (with Ratos de Porão) (first time since 2013) “Beber Até Morrer” (Ratos de Porão cover) (with Ratos de Porão) “Biotech Is Godzilla” (with Jairo Guedz) “Slave New World” (with Jairo Guedz) “Troops of Doom” (with Jairo Guedz) “Beyond the Dream” “Territory” “Refuse/Resist” “Drum Solo” “Ratamahatta” (shortened) “Roots Bloody Roots”

per setlist.fm

Watch Sepultura Play “Altered State” During Final Show (Nov. 7, 2026)

Watch Sepultura Play “Troops of Doom” During Final Show (Nov. 7, 2026)

Watch Sepultura Play “Reza” During Final Show (Nov. 7, 2026)

Sepultura Play “Crucificados Pelo Sistema” During Final Show (Nov. 7, 2026)

Watch Sepultura Play “Means to an End” During Final Show (Nov. 7, 2026)

Watch Sepultura Play “Roots Bloody Roots” During Final Show (Nov. 7, 2026)

READ MORE: 7 Big Things That Happened at Hellfest 2026

More About Sepultura’s Final Show

Back in May – and as Loudwire wrote at the time – Sepultura revealed the location and date for their final show (which would follow their final North American tour earlier this year). It was originally booked for the Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu (also in São Paulo) before being moved to the Suhai Music Hall.

In addition to Andreas Kisser, the band’s final line-up and concert consisted of drummer Greyson Nekrutman, bassist/backing vocalist Paulo Jr. and lead vocalist Derrick Green. As already mentioned, they were joined by ex-guitarist Jairo Guedz, too, and although ex-drummer Jean Dolabella was reportedly also going to be in attendance, it doesn’t look like he ended up playing with the group last night.

How do you feel about Sepultura final show? What’re your favorite songs and albums from them? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to check out our list of the 11 best black metal bands from South America (including Sepultura’s early phase).