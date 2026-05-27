Sepultura Announce Last Show Ever, Farewell Tour Ending in 2026

Sepultura have announced the date and location of their last show ever, concluding their farewell tour later this year.

The Brazliian metal outfit, who first announced plans for a farewell tour back in 2024, have now confirmed that their last show will take place Nov. 7 of this year at the Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu in São Paulo, Brazil alongside Metal Allegiance, Krisiun and Sacred Reich.

The choice of the Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu holds special meaning for the band. The venue has been part of Sepultura’s history since the early 1990s, especially because of the iconic concert held at Praça Charles Miller, in front of the stadium, which helped establish the band’s strength in Brazil. Decades later, Sepultura now returns to the same place to close its story, where part of that legacy was also built.

Will There Be Any Past Sepultura Members Attending?

The current Sepultura lineup of singer Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Jr. and drummer Greyson Nekrutman will be front and center for most of the headlining performance, but the band has revealed that two of their ex-members will also turn up during the finale.

Those members would be former drummer Jean Dolabella, who played with the band from 2006-2011, and ex-guitarist Jairo Guedz, who actually preceded Andreas Kisser as the group's guitarist.

While recent years have shown Sepultura leaving the door open for siblings Max and Igor Cavalera to return to the fold as part of the celebration of the band's career, the Cavalera brothers have opted to honor the band's legacy in their own manner by revisiting early Sepultura material as part of their own concerts.

In 2025, Max Cavalera told Full Metal Jackie, "Me and Igor, we have our own path, we're on our own thing. We're revisiting those old material on our own time. The way we did them was the way we always did which was from our heart. For us, it's really special to preserve that."

Who Else Is Appearing at Sepultura's Final Show?

The band's last performance appears to be a celebration as bands with ties to their career will be playing prior to their final set. Andreas Kisser has frequently performed with the all-star metal band Metal Allegiance and Metal Allegiance will be playing at the final date.

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Brazilian death metal outfit Krisiun and veteran thrash favorites Sacred Reich are also on board for the big final night.

How Do I Get Tickets?

The Santander Pre-Sale begins tomorrow (May 28) at 12PM for select and private clients, with a broader pre-sale option for other Santander clients on Friday (May 29) at 12PM.

The general public on-sale will start at 10AM on May 30 online and at 11AM at the actual box office.

The band is currently in the midst of their 40th anniversary tour run with California shows in Berkeley and Los Angeles Thursday and Friday (May 28 and 29). All dates, ticketing options and VIP packaging can be found through the band's website.

Below, see the setlist for the final show from 26 big rock and metal bands.