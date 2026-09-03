When it comes to making a great cover song, hardcore bands typically take one of two approaches.

Some will use the cover to shine a light on an influential act that helped shape their own sound. Others will use the cover to create an unexpected moment during a live show when fans get to experience pop music turned into a hardcore song.

No matter how the bands have done it, hardcore bands have been cranking out first-rate cover songs since the early '80s. Bands such as Minor Threat and 7 Seconds helped their fans appreciate songs that were very much not hardcore in a whole new way.

READ MORE: The Best Cover Song By 11 Big Pop-Punk Bands

Modern hardcore acts like Drain and Haywire continue the tradition today, covering everything from the Descendents to Madonna.

Here are the best cover songs from 15 hardcore bands.

7 Seconds, "99 Red Balloons" (1985)

Original artist: Nena (1983)

Why this cover works: How many covers of this song could the world possibly need? Before you answer that, you should know that 7 Seconds was one of the first to cover "99 Red Balloons." And while there have been plenty of cover song attempts to capitalize on the catchiness of this 1983 hit over the years, few have made it feel as fun as this one.

Avail, "Pink Houses" (1994)

Original artist: John Mellencamp (1983)

Why this cover works: The heartland rock style of John Mellencamp is a good fit for Avail, who embodied a workin' man's hardcore punk persona. Even as a solo acoustic artist today, Avail vocalist Tim Barry continues to take on a no-nonsense sensibility that is still approachable. It's the ethos of Mellencamp but conveyed by a truck driver who also loves creating songs about freight trains.

Bane "Enjoy" (2009)

Original artist: Bjork (1995)

Why this cover works: I'm not going to act like I knew this Bjork song before coming across this cover. But now I do after hearing Bane's soaring take on the song. It opens with an almost Deftones-esque ramp-up before really taking off.

And now that I've heard the original from Bjork, I can also say that one rules too. Thanks, Bane.

Botch, "Rock Lobster" (1997)

Original artist: The B-52's (1978)

Why this cover works: Botch tended to lean more mathcore at times, but their cover of "Rock Lobster" is pure hardcore and a ton of fun.

It's everything you would want out of a hardcore version of "Rock Lobster." But most importantly, it maintains that unmistakable "dun, dun, dun, dun-dun, dun, dun-dun" guitar part that made the B-52's 1978 hit a total earworm of a song.

Comeback Kid, "Beds Are Burning" (2018)

Original artist: Midnight Oil (1987)

Why this cover works: In 1987, Midnight Oil found themselves with a hit song thanks to their portrayal of the injustices suffered by Aboriginal Australians and the need to take better care of them.

Canadian hardcore punk band Comeback Kid understood the assignment as they approached the Midnight Oil classic with serious intent. The result is a cover that has even more immediacy than the original.

Drain, "Good Good Things" (2023)

Original artist: Descendents (1985)

Why this cover works: There are plenty of times people have given modern-day hardcore acts grief for straying from the scene's traditional sound. But is it really all that bad that bands are trying to progress the genre?

And what about bands like Drain, who infuse their stuff with elements of other styles of music while also ripping a cover of a Descendents classic?

OK, rant over. Just go listen to the song already.

Drug Church, "Someday I Suppose" (2022)

Original artist: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones (1993)

Why this cover works: The Mighty Mighty Bosstones had a little more of an edge to them before "The Impression That I Get" was seemingly everywhere that one summer. Some of it could be attributed to Dicky Barrett's signature raspy voice.

On their 2022 cover "Someday I Suppose," Drug Church maintained a lot of what made the 1993 Bosstones song great. The gravely-voiced delivery is there along with some horns (yes, hardcore with a brass section).

That being said, it's the cover's breakdown that sets it apart from the original. Drug Church goes hard before hitting some gang vocals, taking the song to a whole new level.

End It, "Could You Love Me?" (2025)

Original artist: Maximum Penalty (1996)

Why this cover works: A hardcore band covering a hardcore band can be the perfect gateway to a deep dive within the genre.

Take this 2025 cover from Baltimore's End It. Despite influencing multiple East Coast hardcore acts, Maximum Penalty might not have the name recognition they deserve due to their relatively short existence.

But given that End It has reached a much larger audience (partially due to a banana suit) while staying mostly true to the excellent original from 1996, Maximum Penalty are finally getting noticed.

H2O, "Like a Prayer" (2001)

Original artist: Madonna (1989)

Why this cover works: Part of what makes the Madonna classic so appealing is how the song kicks in right after she sings "I hear you call my name and it feels like home."

Now, imagine a New York hardcore band trying the same thing, especially one that leans melodic like H2O. There couldn't be a better hardcore band to pull off this cover.

Haywire, "Nerdy (Live at Hellphyra)" (2025)

Original artist: Poison the Well (1999)

Why this cover works: There are at least three things you can count on when going to a Haywire show: 1. A shirtless Austin Sparkman is going to end up in the crowd with the mic. 2. You're going to hear stories about sobriety and taking care of your friends between songs. 3. Haywire will play at least one cover.

Haywire consistently plays covers from acts like Title Fight, fellow Boston hardcore band The Rival Mob and even a little Neil Diamond. The best of the bunch, however, is a cover of Poison The Well's "Nerdy." Haywire ratchets up the intensity on an already overly intense song.

Incendiary, "Sabotage" (2026)

Original artist: Beastie Boys (1994)

Why this cover works: This one works because of what Incendiary was given to work with. The intensity of "Sabotage" certainly stands out when compared to the rest of the Beastie Boys catalog.

Incendiary's cover harnesses the energy from the original while also showing that the song gets even better when played at a slightly faster tempo.

Minor Threat, "Steppin' Stone" (1981)

Original artist: Paul Revere and the Raiders (1966)

Why this cover works: It's been a long strange trip for the song "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone." The first released version of the song came courtesy of Paul Revere and the Raiders in 1966, and it wasn't even their song to begin with.

Months later, the Monkees put out their version "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone," which turned out to be a lot more popular. Nearly 15 years after that, Minor Threat chopped off half of the song's name and did their own thing.

And much like the shortened title, Minor Threat get right to the point as they turn the classic song into a two-minute blitz.

Sheer Terror, "Boys Don't Cry" (2000)

Original artist: The Cure (1979)

Why this cover works: Remember earlier when we were talking about Haywire always playing at least one cover during their live shows? Another one they like to do is a cover of Sheer Terror's cover of "Boys Don't Cry."

And folks, let me tell you, there is nothing more real than a hardcore vocalist saying he's "hiding the tears in my eyes 'cause boys don't cry."

We'll highlight the Sheer Terror version here since they did it first. But Haywire's cover also rules.

Snapcase, "Blacktop" (2003)

Original artist: Helmet (1990)

Why this cover works: If there was a Venn diagram for the music of both Helmet and Snapcase, they would intersect somewhere around heavy, catchy guitar riffs and strategically placed tempo changes.

Both expertly create a thunderous guitar churn that weaves in and out of the song as they switch things up. That's part of what makes Snapcase's cover of "Blacktop" so intriguing.

They were already following Helmet's blueprint, but they also freshen it up with Daryl Taberski's sing/yell vocals.

Twitching Tongues, "Astro Zombies" (2023)

Original artist: Misfits (1981)

Why this cover works: Twitching Tongues are committed to being one of the best Misfits cover bands. To date, the California act has dropped three collections of Misfits covers as part of its Twitchfits series.

All three are fantastic, making it difficult to choose just one cover to highlight. But the gang vocals and sing-along capability help "Astro Zombies" get the nod here.

You can almost picture a room (and possibly a stage) full of people belting out this cover even when listening to it on a solo drive down the highway.

Dive even deeper into your favorite bands' cover songs. Keep reading for a list of the most-played cover songs by 65 big rock and metal bands.