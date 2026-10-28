The 15 Metal Bands on ‘Rolling Stone’ List of 21st Century’s 200 Greatest Rock Songs

Rolling Stone has recently published their list of the 200 Greatest Rock Songs of the 21st Century So Far, but the list runs a little eclectic managing to pull even some metal acts into the conversation.

Since metal often gets overlooked, especially some of the more extreme stuff that doesn't get radio airplay, we thought we'd share some of the choices that made their final cut.

In total, we've got 15 metal acts that appear on the list. So let's see who got featured.

Which Metal Bands Made Rolling Stone's Best Rock Songs of the 21st Century List?

No. 189: Baroness, "Isak" (2007, Red Album)

℗ 2007 Relapse Records Baroness - Red Album

No. 187: Slipknot, "People = Shit" (2001, Iowa)

Iowa"/>Roadrunner slipknot, iowa

No. 161: Metallica, "Spit Out the Bone" (2016, Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct)

Hardwired to Self-Destruct"/>Blackened Recordings metallica hardwired to self destruct

No. 149: Meshuggah, "Bleed" (2008, obZen)

Nuclear Blast meshuggah obzen album cover

No. 140: Arch Enemy, "We Will Rise" (2003, Anthems of Rebellion)

℗ 2003 Century Media Records Ltd. Arch Enemy - Anthems of Rebellion

No. 125: Gojira, "Flying Whales" (2005, From Mars to Sirius)

℗ 2005 Listenable Records GOJIRA - From Mars to Sirius

No. 109: Black Sabbath, "God Is Dead?" (2013, 13)

℗ 2013 BS Productions Limited, under exclusive license to Universal International Music BV Black Sabbath - 13 (Deluxe Edition)

No. 94: Opeth, "Deliverance" (2002, Deliverance)

℗ 2002 Music For Nations Opeth - Deliverance

No. 91: Tool, "The Grudge" (2001, Lateralus)

Lateralus (2001)"/>Volcano Entertainment tool lateralus cover

No. 78: Jesu, "Star" (2006, Silver EP)

℗ 2020 Avalanche Recordings Jesu - Silver - EP

No. 67: Converge, "Concubine" (2001, Jane Doe)

Equal Vision converge jane doe album cover

No. 60: Mastodon, "Blood and Thunder" (2004, Leviathan)

℗ 2004 Relapse Records Mastodon - Leviathan

No. 47: Deftones, "Change (In the House of Flies)" (2000, White Pony)

Maverick deftones white pony album cover

No. 40: Slayer, "Disciple" (2001, God Hates Us All)

℗ 2001 American Recordings Company Slayer - God Hates Us All

No. 37: System of a Down, "Chop Suey!" (2001, Toxicity)

Toxicity"/>American/Columbia system of a down toxicity album art

What Else Is on Rolling Stone's List of the Greatest 21st Century Rock Songs?

That's quite the broad range, going from some of the more extreme sounds of Meshuggah to metal that found at home at radio such as Deftones or System of a Down.

As stated before, the Rolling Stone list offers quite a bit of diversity under what is considered rock. The Foo Fighters fell just outside the Top 10 with their 2002 song "Times Like These" at No. 11. Paramore's 2007 smash hit "That's What You Get" made the cut right behind the Foos.

READ MORE: See Loudwire's Picks for the Best Metal Songs From 2000-2025

The list leans heavily into the alt-rock and indie worlds, where bands such Arctic Monkeys, The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Radiohead and The White Stripes help populate the Top 10. There are even a few detours into rap (Jay-Z), country and Americana (Taylor Swift and Wilco) and pop-rock (Olivia Rodrigo).

The Top 3 songs on the list are: The Killers, "Mr. Brightside" (No. 3), The White Stripes, "Seven Nation Army" (No. 2) and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, "Maps" (No. 1).

The full list of the 21st Century's 200 Greatest Rock Songs, complete with descriptions of each song and artist, can be found via Rolling Stone.

So what do you think? Is there anything you would've added? Let us know in the comments.

And while you're at it, check out Loudwire's picks for the best metal songs of the 2010s in the gallery below.