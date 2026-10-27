It's going to be quite the year for Meshuggah, who just announced their 40th anniversary tour. And joining in the festivities for the run will be veteran thrashers Testament and rising death metal stars Blood Incantation.

The trek, which is dubbed The Forty-Year Anomaly Tour, is set to launch Feb. 12 in Toronto, with dates currently booked through May 14 in Milwaukee.

Included in the run is a date at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, which includes all three aforementioned bands. There are also festival shows at Welcome to Rockville and Milwaukee Metal Fest in 2027, though the full lineups for those festivals have not been revealed as of yet.

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See all the cities, venues and dates listed below.

Meshuggah 2027 Tour Dates With Testament + Blood Incantation

Feb. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Feb. 13 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Feb. 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Feb. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed

Feb. 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Feb. 20 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre

Feb. 21 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Feb. 23 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Feb. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Truth

Feb. 26 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome by Rutter Mills

Feb. 27 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Paramount Baltimore

Feb. 28 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Citizens Live at The Wylie

March 2 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

March 3 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Brooklyn Paramount

March 5 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

March 6 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

April 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds

April 17 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

April 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center

April 21 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 24 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

April 25 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

April 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 30 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

May 1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

May 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

May 4 - Irving, Texas @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 6 - New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore New Orleans

May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 8 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 9 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ War Memorial

May 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Special Events Center

May 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Milwaukee Metal Fest

Speakeasy PR / Meshuggah meshuggah 2027 tour admat

How Do I Get Tickets?

The general on-sale date for the run is set for this Friday, Oct. 30 at 10AM local time. The artist pre-sale starts today (Oct. 27) at 10AM PT / 1AM ET. Tickets will be available through the Meshuggah website.

Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 12N ET through the Citi Entertainment program.

Meshuggah started their career in 1987, making their first musical impression two years later in 1989 with their self-titled EP. Their debut album, Contradictions Collapse, arrived two years later in 1991. They've released nine studio albums in total.

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