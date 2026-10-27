Meshuggah Announce 40th Anniversary Tour Featuring Testament + Blood Incantation
It's going to be quite the year for Meshuggah, who just announced their 40th anniversary tour. And joining in the festivities for the run will be veteran thrashers Testament and rising death metal stars Blood Incantation.
The trek, which is dubbed The Forty-Year Anomaly Tour, is set to launch Feb. 12 in Toronto, with dates currently booked through May 14 in Milwaukee.
Included in the run is a date at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio, which includes all three aforementioned bands. There are also festival shows at Welcome to Rockville and Milwaukee Metal Fest in 2027, though the full lineups for those festivals have not been revealed as of yet.
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See all the cities, venues and dates listed below.
Meshuggah 2027 Tour Dates With Testament + Blood Incantation
Feb. 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Feb. 13 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Feb. 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Feb. 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed
Feb. 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Feb. 20 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Midland Theatre
Feb. 21 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha
Feb. 23 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Feb. 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Truth
Feb. 26 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ The Dome by Rutter Mills
Feb. 27 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Paramount Baltimore
Feb. 28 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Citizens Live at The Wylie
March 2 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
March 3 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Brooklyn Paramount
March 5 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
March 6 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum
April 16 - Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds
April 17 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
April 19 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Union Event Center
April 21 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
April 24 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
April 25 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
April 27 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 30 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
May 1 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
May 2 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
May 4 - Irving, Texas @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 6 - New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore New Orleans
May 7 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 8 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 9 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ War Memorial
May 11 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Special Events Center
May 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
May 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Milwaukee Metal Fest
How Do I Get Tickets?
The general on-sale date for the run is set for this Friday, Oct. 30 at 10AM local time. The artist pre-sale starts today (Oct. 27) at 10AM PT / 1AM ET. Tickets will be available through the Meshuggah website.
Citi cardmembers in the U.S. will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 12N ET through the Citi Entertainment program.
Meshuggah started their career in 1987, making their first musical impression two years later in 1989 with their self-titled EP. Their debut album, Contradictions Collapse, arrived two years later in 1991. They've released nine studio albums in total.
See the 14 Biggest Rock and Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far in the gallery below.
The 14 Biggest Rock + Metal Tours Announced for 2027 So Far
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner