In celebration of the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie, record label Reigning Phoenix released a new soundtrack featuring several special guests, including Sebastian Bach.

On Aug. 11, Bach joined Loudwire Nights to discuss this project and, of course, covered a lot of other ground, too. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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"If you listen to the song, I'm singing in my clean style in the verses and then I kick it into the grittier sound in the chorus," Bach explained to Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong about his contribution to The Transformers: The Movie: The Soundtrack: The Reformatted Edition, "Nothin's Gonna Stand In Our Way."

"I love the way that sounds. It sounds like Megadeth to me, the production of it."

Bach recently performed the song live at the San Diego Comic-Con, which led to a surprising revelation for him.

"I got to hang out with the drummer of Meshuggah, one of the most talented drummers ever," Bach recalled about meeting Tomas Haake.

"And he goes, 'Hey, I've got to tel you something.' I go, 'What?' He goes, 'I gotta tell you, man, back in '91, when you put out that record Slave to the Grind, we listened to that over and over and over.' And I go, 'Meshuggah listened to Skid Row?' He goes, 'You made a difference.'"

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Haake explained to Bach that what was so influential was the cross between heavy metal, hard rock and pop. As surprised as Bach was, he did share that he's heard similar things from other heavier artists.

"I've heard that from Slayer. I've heard it from lots of death metal guys that love that album."

What Else Did Sebastian Bach Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Preparing for the Twisted Sister reunion shows: "I am a real fan of Twisted Sister and there's no one that can even mess with me on Twisted Sister. I'm ready. If you don't think I can do it, come to the fucking show."

Growing up with the name Sebastian: "There was no other kid named Sebastian in the '70s. I would come home almost crying to my mom. 'Why did you name me this name? Why couldn't you name me Joe? Why couldn't you name me Joe?' Then when I got to be like 13 and getting in bands, it was a great name ... Back in 1989, [a fan showed me] the newspaper, it had the most popular names and it said 'Sebastian,' but the year before, it wasn't even in the chart. When I put that first album out, I was the fucking guy, okay? Because '88, nothing. '89, Sebastian was one of the top names that people were naming their kids. You're welcome!"

Why he's grateful today: "I consider myself lucky to still be doing this. I know I am. We're losing so many of our heroes like Ozzy Osbourne and Ace Frehley, Neil Peart, Eddie Van Halen. There's four pretty big ones right there ... We're doing way more shows at bigger places and it's just bigger now and I can't help but think people are like, 'That dude's still alive? Man, I better go see him.'"

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Sebastian Bach joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Aug. 11; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand here.