Megadeth's Dave Mustaine has named four bands he sees as part of a "new" alternative to the existing "Big 4" of thrash metal.

Speaking with Ocko TV's Moshpit in the Czech Republic, Mustaine was asked a question about fielding a "younger generation" of the Big 4. While he didn't follow the direction of the question exactly, it did serve as a jumping off point to herald some other acts thriving outside of thrash's ubiquitous Big 4.

Who Would Dave Mustaine Add to Thrash Metal's "Big 4"?

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax have largely been considered thrash metal's Big 4 and even did a package tour at select shows in the early 2010s. But when asked to name a "new young generation of the Big 4," Mustaine countered, "Well, it wouldn't be a young generation, but I do believe that there are ways to do a new Big 4."

He then rattled off several possibilities. "I think that Testament, I think Overkill, I think Exodus and maybe Trivium, I don't know. Trivium's not really a thrash band, so I'd have to think about that. But I think those other three guys would be really great."

Elaborating on his picks, he added, "Overkill is really important on the East Coast metal scene. Exodus, of course, I love Exodus. And I've been friends with Gary [Holt] longes of all people that I've been friends with in the music industry. And Testament, Eric [Peterson] and Alex [Skolnick], those guys are really great guitar players. And I love when we get a chance to play with the band."

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Guests on Ocko TV's Moshpit

What Has Dave Mustaine Previously Said About the Big 4?

Back in January of this year, Dave Mustaine spoke with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong and revealed, "The time has come for a new generation of Big 4 members. I see a lot of bands that are out there and a lot of them are really good, but are there four? I don't know."

As for the already established Big 4, Mustaine revealed back in April that he's had an influence on all four of the bands. Obviously, Mustaine started with Metallica and launched Megadeth on his own, but, as he shared with Sao Paulo, Brazil's 89FM A Rock Radio, his reach also carries over to Slayer and Anthrax.

"Well, I've been very invested in the metal community. Kerry [King] and I played together and I showed him how to play Megadeth songs, which was before [Slayer] started having all their pivotal records," says Mustaine. "Kerry and I had a really great time together. And I wrote music in Metallica and I wrote music in Megadeth. So, I've been very influential with the guitar with these three bands."

As for Anthrax, he added, "When I met Scott [Ian] and the guys in Anthrax out in New York, same thing happened. Their first record was very different from the record they made after they met me and the guys in Metallica. So I think that's great. I love all those bands."

READ MORE: The Best Song Off Every Megadeth Album

At different times in the years since the original Big 4 shows, Mustaine has publicly called for staging more dates under the Big 4 banner, especially when Slayer was partaking in their farewell tour run. But so far no additional dates have come since those early 2010s performances.

Megadeth in 2026 and Beyond

Megadeth are currently touring in support of their self-titled album, which the band already revealed is their last studio record. The group is currently back in the U.S. where they'll play Hershey, Pa. tomorrow night (Sept. 15) ahead of their Louder Than Life festival appearance on Thursday (Sept. 17). The current North American tour leg supporting Iron Maiden runs through Sept. 29 in San Antonio.

The group will then play an Oct. 3 date in South Korea before starting up a November run of shows in Australia and New Zealand. For all dates and ticketing information, visit the Megadeth website.

Below, see our picks for the Big 4 of 17 metal subgenres.