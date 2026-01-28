From hyper-speed thrash to melodic hard rock, here is the best song off every Megadeth album.

One thing about Dave Mustaine: The mercurial bandleader has rarely stayed in one lane for long. Over the course of 40 years and 17 studio albums, Megadeth have changed their sound multiple times, upgraded (and downgraded) their production and cycled through a myriad of band members.

The result is a wide-ranging catalog that helped define an entire subgenre, then made several stylistic detours before eventually finding its way back home.

READ MORE: The 5 Best Technical Thrash Albums (Ranked)

How Megadeth Helped Pioneer the Thrash Metal Revolution

Of course, most fans would point to Megadeth's groundbreaking early albums as their greatest and best-known.

Following his unceremonious ouster from Metallica, Mustaine formed a new band with the sole intent of crushing his ex-bandmates. That single-minded determination resulted in a charmingly scrappy and blisteringly fast debut album, 1985's Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!

Mustaine and Co. leveled up on their next several records, including the hall of fame-worthy opuses Peace Sells... but Who's Buying? and Rust in Peace. When the metal landscape evolved in the '90s, Megadeth were quick to adapt, pursuing a more groove-oriented, melodic hard direction on hit records such as Countdown to Extinction, Youthanasia and Cryptic Writings.

How Megadeth Found Their Way Back to Thrash

Following a tumultuous wilderness period marked by the polarizing alt-rock excursions of Risk, Megadeth gradually made their way back to blunt-force thrash in the 21st century. The band enjoyed a creative renaissance with the likes of 2004's The System Has Failed and 2009's Endgame, and they won their first-ever Grammy for the title track off 2016's Dystopia.

In 2026, Megadeth took their proverbial final bow with their 17th and ostensibly last studio album, simply titled Megadeth. It was a fitting poignant, metallic endnote to an illustrious career full of ups and downs — one that found Mustaine coming out on top, even in the face of endless adversity.

Read about these milestones and more in our list of the best song off every Megadeth album.

