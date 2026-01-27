Here's every Megadeth farewell tour date that's been announced so far.

The thrash giants first revealed their plans for a final tour last August when they announced their last studio album, Megadeth. The record has since come out and they've also added several legs to their 2026 tour itinerary, most of which are headlining shows.

Their first trek of the year kicks off in mid-February and will hit various cities in Canada with support from Anthrax and Exodus. They'll also head to Latin America, Europe and then back to North America to support Iron Maiden on their 50th anniversary Run for Your Lives tour.

The group will even play Kazakhstan for the first time during their farewell run.

While we'll continue to share the news whenever Megadeth announce a new set of dates, we realized it would be convenient for fans to have a single, all-encompassing list of all of their upcoming shows.

Thus, all of dates they've announced so far are listed below in chronological order and categorized by location. All of them are headlining performances unless it's noted that they're supporting another group. Any standalone shows that are booked between tour legs are listed by themselves.

“We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years,” Dave Mustaine told Kerrang! in late 2025 — and therefore we'll keep updating this post as more concerts are added to their schedule.

See all the shows Megadeth have announced so far. You can purchase tickets through their website.

Megadeth 2026 Canadian Tour Dates (With Anthrax + Exodus)

Feb. 15 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

Feb. 17 - Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Rogers Forum

Feb. 18 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place

Feb. 20 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank, Saddledome

Feb. 21 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Feb. 24 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

Feb. 25 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Feb. 28 - London, Ontario @ Canada Life Place

March 1 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 3 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre

March 4 - Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre

March 6 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Megadeth 2026 Latin American Tour Dates

April 23 - Lima, Peru @ Costa 21

April 26 - Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arean

April 27 - Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arean

April 30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBA

May 2 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Espaco Unimed

May 4 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

May 5 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena

May 8 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey

May 10 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena Ciudad de Mexico

May 11 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena Ciudad de Mexico

May 13 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena Guadalajara

Megadeth 2026 European Tour Dates

May 25 - Valencia, Spain @ Roig Arena

May 27 - A Coruna, Spain @ Coliseum

May 29 - Bilbao, Spain @ Bizkaia Arena-BEC!

June 2 - Hanover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

June 6 - Maastricht, Netherlands @ South of Heaven Open Air*

June 7 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Amphitheater

June 10 - Hradec Králové, Czechia @ Rock for People*

June 11 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

June 14 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Summer Festival*

June 15 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

June 16 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

June 18, Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting*

June 20 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest*

June 23 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Kucukciftlik Park

June 26 - Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska*

June 28 - Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Spartak Stadium

* = Festival date

Aug. 8 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Megadeth 2026 North American Tour Dates (Supporting Iron Maiden)

Aug. 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 3 - Montréal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sept. 5 - Harrison, N.J. @ Sports Illustrated Stadium

Sept. 9 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 19 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium

Sept. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome