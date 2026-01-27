Here’s Every Megadeth Farewell Tour Date Announced So Far
Here's every Megadeth farewell tour date that's been announced so far.
The thrash giants first revealed their plans for a final tour last August when they announced their last studio album, Megadeth. The record has since come out and they've also added several legs to their 2026 tour itinerary, most of which are headlining shows.
Their first trek of the year kicks off in mid-February and will hit various cities in Canada with support from Anthrax and Exodus. They'll also head to Latin America, Europe and then back to North America to support Iron Maiden on their 50th anniversary Run for Your Lives tour.
The group will even play Kazakhstan for the first time during their farewell run.
While we'll continue to share the news whenever Megadeth announce a new set of dates, we realized it would be convenient for fans to have a single, all-encompassing list of all of their upcoming shows.
Thus, all of dates they've announced so far are listed below in chronological order and categorized by location. All of them are headlining performances unless it's noted that they're supporting another group. Any standalone shows that are booked between tour legs are listed by themselves.
“We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years,” Dave Mustaine told Kerrang! in late 2025 — and therefore we'll keep updating this post as more concerts are added to their schedule.
See all the shows Megadeth have announced so far. You can purchase tickets through their website.
Megadeth 2026 Canadian Tour Dates (With Anthrax + Exodus)
Feb. 15 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre
Feb. 17 - Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Rogers Forum
Feb. 18 - Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place
Feb. 20 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank, Saddledome
Feb. 21 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Feb. 24 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
Feb. 25 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Feb. 28 - London, Ontario @ Canada Life Place
March 1 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
March 3 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre
March 4 - Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre
March 6 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Megadeth 2026 Latin American Tour Dates
April 23 - Lima, Peru @ Costa 21
April 26 - Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arean
April 27 - Bogota, Colombia @ Movistar Arean
April 30 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBA
May 2 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Espaco Unimed
May 4 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
May 5 - Santiago, Chile @ Movistar Arena
May 8 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey
May 10 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena Ciudad de Mexico
May 11 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena Ciudad de Mexico
May 13 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Arena Guadalajara
Megadeth 2026 European Tour Dates
May 25 - Valencia, Spain @ Roig Arena
May 27 - A Coruna, Spain @ Coliseum
May 29 - Bilbao, Spain @ Bizkaia Arena-BEC!
June 2 - Hanover, Germany @ Heinz von Heiden Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)
June 6 - Maastricht, Netherlands @ South of Heaven Open Air*
June 7 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Amphitheater
June 10 - Hradec Králové, Czechia @ Rock for People*
June 11 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
June 14 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Summer Festival*
June 15 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622
June 16 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
June 18, Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting*
June 20 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest*
June 23 - Istanbul, Turkey @ Kucukciftlik Park
June 26 - Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska*
June 28 - Almaty, Kazakhstan @ Spartak Stadium
* = Festival date
Aug. 8 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Megadeth 2026 North American Tour Dates (Supporting Iron Maiden)
Aug. 29 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 3 - Montréal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
Sept. 5 - Harrison, N.J. @ Sports Illustrated Stadium
Sept. 9 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 12 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 15 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 19 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium
Sept. 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium
Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
