The 3 Guitarists Glen Drover Recommended as His Replacement in Megadeth

Glen Drover suggested three replacements for when he departed Megadeth in 2008.

Drover revealed the names of the three guitarists during a recent appearance on Waste Some Time With Jason Green.

Who Glen Drover Wanted As His Replacement in Megadeth

Drover walked host Jason Green through the entirety of his musical career, which includes joining King Diamond (1998-2001) and his time with Megadeth (2004-08). Eventually, the conversation turned toward the days leading up to his exit in 2008.

Megadeth officially announced that Drover departed the band while simultaneously announcing the North American tour dates for the Gigantour in January 2008. A press release from the band about the tour even mentioned that Drover's exit was "hinted at back in November."

We now know that Drover had told the band he wanted to leave between tours and even suggested who should replace him.

"When I left, I recommended three guitar players, who were Jeff Loomis, Jeff Waters and Chris Broderick," Drover told Green.

He also claimed that both Loomis (Nevermore) and Waters (Annihilator) turned down the opportunity to join Megadeth. That left Broderick (ex-Jag Panzer and current In Flames) as the band's new guitarist.

Why Drover Left Megadeth

That 2008 press release announcing the Gigantour dates and Drover's departure also contained an eye-catching quote from Dave Mustaine.

"I've noticed [on the internet] that people are pissed with me over the way things were handled with Glen quitting the group, but they're gonna be pissed even more when they hear how fierce we are with Chris!"

During the episode of Waste Some Time, Drover was asked if he thought things ended on good terms with the Megadeth camp.

"I think for the most part. Dave was upset, but I think he also understood, as well, to a point."

While he wouldn't provide precise details about what was going on at the time, Drover did provide some context around his decision to leave Megadeth.

"Some of it was personal beyond that, which I won't talk about because it's very personal, and that's another situation where I had to step down because there was just a lot of stuff going on at one point, which I got through. At the time, it was kind of heavy and I had to leave."

Drover was later pressed if the issue was related to music, which he denied.

"It was a lot to do with my family and just personal issues I had."

Glen Drover on 'Waste Some Time With Jason Green'

After leaving Megadeth in 2008, Drover went on to tour with Testament as a fill-in guitarist for Alex Skolnick. He then spent a brief period touring with Geoff Tate following his ousting from Queensryche.

Shawn Drover, Glenn's older brother, continued as Megadeth's drummer until 2014.

