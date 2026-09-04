As we head into the holiday weekend, it's a light schedule of new rock and metal tour announcements this week.

Among the big highlights are Rush adding four more stops to their massive 2026 reunion run that's already pushing into 2027. And you've got the one and only Dave Mustaine of Megadeth trading the concert stage to be front and center for a handful of book tour dates in support of his In My Darkest Hour memoir.

On a larger scale this week, Amorphis and Insomnium have teamed up for a full-fledged late 2026 North American run.

Plus, this week saw the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise and the 2027 Fire in the Mountains festival unveil a portion of the lineup for their events next year.

See all the big touring announcements from the past week below.

Amorphis / Insomnium

Photo credit: Sam Jamsen, PHOTO CREDIT: Terhi Ylimäinen amorphis in 2025

Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: Hinayana

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Ben Gabbe, Getty Images dinosaur jr's j mascis

Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - March 13

Support Acts: Starcrawler

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Godfall

Asher Media godfall in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - 27

Support Acts: None listed.

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Guilt Trip

PHOTO CREDIT: Amy Haghebaert/@cruxsader guilt trip in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 27 - Dec. 16

Support Acts: Gates to Hell, Mauled

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Dave Mustaine

Jason Kempin, Getty Images dave mustaine of megadeth in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 8 - 10

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Book tour supporting In My Darkest Hour

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Rush

Photo Credit: Richard Sibbald Download rush in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Four new stops added to existing 2026 touring

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Ethan Miller, Getty Images metal concert crowd

* The 2027 edition of the 70,000 Tons of Metal Cruise is starting to take shape. The cruise will sail from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and back from January 14-18, 2027. In addition, half of the performance lineup has already been revealed with Abigail Williams, Arch Enemy, Evergrey, Exodus, Hammerfall, Obscura, Primal Fear, Uli Jon Roth, Warbringer and more among those already confirmed with tickets going on sale on Monday (Sept. 7) at 12PM ET.

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* Organizers for the Fire in the Mountains festival have already announced Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Nevermore, Russian Circles, Stormkeep, Invunche, Rwake and Buffalo Nichols for the 2027 edition of the music weekend. The festival returns to the Red Eagle Campground in Blackfeet Nation, Montana July 22-25.

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* The 7th annual Bravofest is set for Sept. 26 at Charlee Bravo's in Taunton, Mass. Under the Horizon will headline, with Imbolg, Symfinity, Nate Dal Cais, Vague Perception, SuperChild, Dirty Genes, Throttle Hyde, JellyFish Jam, Eddie and the Afterburners, AstroGirl, Reign and more playing. Proceeds will aid the Home for Our Troops organization.

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READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock and Metal Festivals and Cruises

* It's that time of year! Death Angel have confirmed Dec. 18 for their annual Bay Area Christmas show. "Another Death Angel Xmas" will take place at the Fillmore in San Francisco, with support from Haunt and The Hunt.

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Below, see other rock and metal bands touring in 2026.