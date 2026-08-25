What Mike Portnoy Said About Meeting Rush’s Anika Nilles for the First Time

Not only has Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy given his seal of approval on Anika Nilles after her first show with Rush, he now has some pretty kind things to say about the band's new drummer after finally meeting up with her for the first time.

Portnoy's Rush fandom has been well established over the years and he had maintained a close friendship with his idol Neil Peart through to the drummer's 2020 death. So when word came that Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson were once again going to bring Rush back to the stage, there was a natural curiosity in who would be taking over behind the kit.

What Mike Portnoy Said About Meeting New Rush Drummer Anika Nilles

Portnoy had previously shared that, like many, he immediately started pulling up YouTube videos upon learning who Rush had decided to choose for drums on their reunion tour. He's since seen Nilles live with the band and offered high praise, but now he's had a chance to interact with her for the first time after recently catching shows in New York and Philadelphia.

"Absolutely amazing show once again," he beamed after getting to see the band for the second time on their current reunion run. "I got lucky as the sets were very different…last night's being a new unique variation which had them playing both 'La Villa Strangiato' and 'A Farewell To Kings' back to back!! (The two songs I was hoping to hear the most!)"

As for Nilles, he added while sharing a photo taken with the drummer on his Instagram account, "Was able to spend some time with the Queen before the show! Thank you so much Anika for the hospitality. I cannot express enough how happy I am for her and the band. She is absolutely PERFECT for this gig! Handling most of Neil’s nuances while still bringing her own style and swing to the music (but always with the utmost respect) You can feel the whole audience rooting for her through the whole show and I LOVE that!!!"

He went on to add, "Congratulations to her and Geddy and Alex on this tour. The amount of time and dedication they’ve put into the show(s) is incredible and I think they’ve gone above and beyond anybody’s expectations delivering a show that is worthy of the band's legacy and also honors Neil memory with the utmost respect. I am so proud to be a Rush fan!"

Nilles, upon seeing Portnoy's post, commented, "It was a huge pleasure to finally meet you Mike!!"

Portnoy was so enthralled by the performance that he, like many other Rush fans tend to do, was air drumming while watching the show.

Footage was captured and shared by another audience member at the Philadelphia show and shared on Instagram.

What Mike Portnoy Had Previously Said About Rush's Reunion + Anika Nilles

Back in January, Portnoy was asked about the Rush reunion by Chile's Radio Futuro.

At the time, he shared relief that he hadn't been asked to join Rush. "It's a question that I would get asked in almost every single interview for the last decade: 'Would you ever play with Geddy and Alex? Would you ever?' Of course. Those guys are my heroes," he stated before adding, "But in all honesty, I'm kind of glad that they didn't even ask me, because that would be way too much pressure, way too much pressure. So, it's much better this way. I get to enjoy it like a fan."

He went on to express, "So, yeah, as a fan of the band and as a friend of Neil's, I'm very happy to see them doing this and I can't wait to hear what they do,"

Then, after their first show back in June, Portnoy weighed in with his review.

"So many feelings and emotions today…I wasn’t there in person last night, but like so many of us around the world, I was glued to YouTube all night long," shared the drummer who watched the RushCon livestream in real time for the entire show as it was happening.

"What can I say that hasn’t been written already by everybody online today…? It was magical! The setlist was absolutely PERFECT!! (and to think they still have around three other variations up their sleeves to come..)," commented Portnoy.

READ MORE: Why Rush Aren't Currently Thinking About New Music

What did he think of Nilles?

"Anika absolutely KILLED IT in the best way imaginable," said Portnoy. "I was so happy for her…nailing all of the big Neil moments with a giant smile on her face the whole time! She really is the perfect choice for this!"

He added, "The tributes to Neil throughout the show were so tasteful and emotional. (Yes I’ll admit I cried at a few points) The production was absolutely INSANE (Major props to Howard Ungerleider). And most importantly of all, I am so happy for Geddy and Alex to be able to do this again! Seeing this tour come to life, it is very obvious this needed to happen. As not only a proper tribute to Neil, but most importantly to honor the legacy of this band. Geddy and Alex deserve it. And the fans deserve it as well."

Rush in 2026 and Beyond

Rush's Fifty Something tour has been a big success so far.

After kicking off June 7 in Los Angeles, the band has spent most of the summer playing multi-date performances in major cities in North America. The next stops on their current run include Detroit's Little Caesars Arena (Aug. 26 and 28) and Montreal's Bell Centre (Sept. 2 and 4). The North American tour currently extends into December with a finale Dec. 15 and 17 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

READ MORE: The History of Rush in 10 Songs

Rush will take their reunion run to South America in January and February before jetting off to Europe for more shows in February, March and April.

A full list of tour dates and ticketing info for each stop can be found through the Rush website.

Below, see the least played song off each of Rush's studio albums.