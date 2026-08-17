Here is the best prog rock album from 11 different countries!

Loudwire had already undertaken the inevitably controversial task of naming the best prog rock band from 25 different countries (including the U.S.A., England, Spain, France, Japan, Australia, Guatemala and Ghana). Now, we’re putting ourselves in the crosshairs of subgenre fans again by choosing which album from 11 of those countries is the absolute best.

This was quite challenging in a few cases since places such as Sweden, the U.S.A. and England have massive prog rock scenes with multiple artists putting out magnificent works.

So, you can imagine how difficult it was to pit the catalogs of The Flower Kings, Beardfish, Kaipa and Änglagård against each other, just as it was tough to have Spock’s Beard, Kansas and Echolyn battle it out. Above all else, how do you select only one collection from all the masterpieces made by Genesis, Yes, King Crimson, Jethro Tull and Pink Floyd?!

READ MORE: 5 Classic Prog Rock Bands With No Original Members Left

It wasn’t easy, but we think we’ve done it!

That said, keep in mind that this list is highly subjective and that our opinions – like yours – change all the time for certain records. (So, don’t be surprised if our picks below contradict our picks on prior features, as every day is a new chance for reassessment and we’re trying to balance our preferences with broader consensuses.)

For now, though, we’re putting our necks on the line once more by citing the following LPs as the best prog rock album from 11 different countries!

Please let us know what you think of these records, too!

The Best Prog Rock Album From 11 Different Countries Keep scrolling to see the best prog rock album from England, Sweden, France, the U.S. and more! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Best Prog Rock Band From 25 Different Countries Great prog rock bands from England, Italy, Guatemala, Russia and beyond! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum