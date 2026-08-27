If you feel like a bunch of bands have been canceling or postponing shows in 2026, you're not alone.

We found at least 25 rock and metal acts who have called off at least one show, with several of them canceling entire tours.

But it's not just about ticket sales, despite what you may hear about "blue dot fever" and artists suffering from a lack of ticket sales. According to their statements, many of these bands canceled shows for reasons that had nothing to do with how many tickets had been sold.

READ MORE: The Setlist for 29 Big Rock + Metal Bands' Final Shows

Some have had an unfortunate run of bad luck. Rush canceled multiple Texas shows in July, first due to visa issues and then Geddy Lee's illness.

Swedish metal act Sabaton weren't able to play some of their U.S. shows due to swelling in their bass player's arms.

Sometimes, a band just needs to take a break.

Here are 25 rock and metal bands that have called off shows so far this year and the reason behind the cancellations.

25 Rock + Metal Bands Who Have Canceled Shows in 2026 These 25 bands have all had to cancel at least one show so far in 2026. And it's not just about ticket sales, either. Here's why these rock and metal bands have all canceled shows. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll