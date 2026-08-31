Rush Add 4 New Dates to 2026 ‘Fifty Something’ Tour

Rush's 2026 Fifty Something tour is going quite well and the band has just added four more stops to their massive itinerary.

The group was already booked out until April of 2027, but found room this fall to add four additional shows to the run.

Where Else Are Rush Playing in 2026?

The four new stops will come in Houston, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

First up, will be the Toyota Center in Houston with the band taking over the venue on Oct. 1. Just a couple of weeks later, the band will stop at St. Louis' Enterprise Center on Oct. 21. That same week, they've added an Oct. 23 date at Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center and the last newly added stop comes Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.

Oct. 1 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson share, “When we initially booked this tour we didn’t know how well we would hold up to the rigors of the road — so we played it safe with lots of days off to recover — but life is nothing if not surprising and we’re doing fine and having a blast — so why not try to hit a few more of the cities that have always treated us so well.”

READ MORE: What Mike Portnoy Said About His First Meeting With New Rush Drummer Anika Nilles

As stated, it's already a pretty extensive run for the band.

Additional dates on the current tour can be found below.

Rush 2026 / 2027 "Fifty Something" Tour Dates

Sept. 2 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 4 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Sept. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 14 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena

Sept. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena

Sept. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Oct. 1 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 15 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Oct. 17 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Oct. 21 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

Oct. 25 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 30 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 1 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 5 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

Nov. 7 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

Nov. 9 - Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena

Nov. 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena

Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 20 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Dec. 1 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 3 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Dec. 12 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Dec. 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Dec. 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Jan. 15 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

Jan. 17 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

Jan. 19 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

Jan. 22 - Curitiba, BR @ Arena da Baixada

Jan. 24 - São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

Jan. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

Jan. 30 - Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos (Engenhão)

Feb. 1 - Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio Mineirão

Feb. 4 - Brasília, BR @ Arena BRB Mané Garrincha

Feb. 19 - Paris, FR @ Plenitude Arena

Feb. 21 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

Feb. 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

Feb. 25 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

Feb. 28 - Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena

March 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

March 4 - Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

March 8 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

March 10 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

March 12 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

March 14 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

March 16 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

March 18 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

March 21 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

March 27 - Kraków, PL @ TAURON Arena Kraków

March 30 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome

April 1 - Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle Basel

April 4 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

April 6 - Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena

April 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

April 10 - Helsinki, FI @ Veikkaus Arena

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets and VIP for these four new dates will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10AM local time with presales beginning Tue, Sept. 1 at 10AM local.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10AM local time until Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit the Citi Entertainment website.

Head to Rush's website for all other ticketing information.

See other big rock and metal tours happening in 2026 below.