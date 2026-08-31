Rush Add 4 New Dates to 2026 ‘Fifty Something’ Tour
Rush's 2026 Fifty Something tour is going quite well and the band has just added four more stops to their massive itinerary.
The group was already booked out until April of 2027, but found room this fall to add four additional shows to the run.
Where Else Are Rush Playing in 2026?
The four new stops will come in Houston, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
First up, will be the Toyota Center in Houston with the band taking over the venue on Oct. 1. Just a couple of weeks later, the band will stop at St. Louis' Enterprise Center on Oct. 21. That same week, they've added an Oct. 23 date at Cincinnati's Heritage Bank Center and the last newly added stop comes Nov. 15 at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena.
Oct. 1 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Oct. 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson share, “When we initially booked this tour we didn’t know how well we would hold up to the rigors of the road — so we played it safe with lots of days off to recover — but life is nothing if not surprising and we’re doing fine and having a blast — so why not try to hit a few more of the cities that have always treated us so well.”
READ MORE: What Mike Portnoy Said About His First Meeting With New Rush Drummer Anika Nilles
As stated, it's already a pretty extensive run for the band.
Additional dates on the current tour can be found below.
Rush 2026 / 2027 "Fifty Something" Tour Dates
Sept. 2 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 4 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Sept. 12 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 14 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena
Sept. 19 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena
Sept. 23 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Oct. 1 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Oct. 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 10 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 15 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Oct. 17 - San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Oct. 21 - St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
Oct. 25 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 30 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 1 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 5 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
Nov. 7 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Live
Nov. 9 - Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena
Nov. 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena
Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 20 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Nov. 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Dec. 1 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Dec. 3 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena
Dec. 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Dec. 12 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Dec. 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Dec. 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Jan. 15 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena
Jan. 17 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
Jan. 19 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
Jan. 22 - Curitiba, BR @ Arena da Baixada
Jan. 24 - São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
Jan. 26 - São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
Jan. 30 - Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos (Engenhão)
Feb. 1 - Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estádio Mineirão
Feb. 4 - Brasília, BR @ Arena BRB Mané Garrincha
Feb. 19 - Paris, FR @ Plenitude Arena
Feb. 21 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
Feb. 23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
Feb. 25 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
Feb. 28 - Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena
March 2 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
March 4 - Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
March 8 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
March 10 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
March 12 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
March 14 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
March 16 - London, UK @ O2 Arena
March 18 - London, UK @ O2 Arena
March 21 - London, UK @ O2 Arena
March 27 - Kraków, PL @ TAURON Arena Kraków
March 30 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome
April 1 - Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle Basel
April 4 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
April 6 - Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
April 8 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
April 10 - Helsinki, FI @ Veikkaus Arena
How Do I Get Tickets?
Tickets and VIP for these four new dates will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10AM local time with presales beginning Tue, Sept. 1 at 10AM local.
Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10AM local time until Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit the Citi Entertainment website.
Head to Rush's website for all other ticketing information.
See other big rock and metal tours happening in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner