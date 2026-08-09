Geddy Lee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Sign of Neil Peart’s Presence During Rush’s Fifty Something Tour

The memory of late Rush drummer Neil Peart has loomed large over the band’s ongoing Fifty Something tour, and during a recent interview, frontman Geddy Lee revealed a “crazy” sign that Peart’s presence may be more literal than anyone expected.

Geddy Lee’s Story About Neil Peart Visiting Him on Fifty Something Tour

Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson were speaking with Joanne Wilder of Toronto radio station Q107 (posted to social media on Aug. 7), and Wilder asked him: “Do you feel like Neil is with you? Have you seen any signs? Anything like that?”

“Spooky question,” Lee laughed, adding: “Well, it’s funny. I’ll tell you a little story. After the opening night [on June 7], we were staying in L.A., and I was texting Al. We were in the same hotel, but we were texting each other.”

Lifeson then exclaimed, “Good story!” before Lee continued:

My door to my room was open a crack, and I don't know if you've seen the posters [for Rush’s Fifty Something tour] that have two birds on a wire and the one bird is flying away. I looked in front of me, on the floor, and there was a bird on the floor that looked just like that bird in the poster. I was kind of shocked. And, you know, I love birds, so I approached it and it flew by me and flew into my bedroom and sat on the edge of my bed. And when I approached it, it was like it was looking at me, and then it flew out the door. So, I quickly ran to the computer and was texting Al this crazy story that just had happened. Now, I'm not a guy who believes in all that mumbo jumbo. But, it was a kind of remarkable moment, and as I was texting him, the bird returned and just stuck its head in the doorway, like to give me another nod. And then I said, “Okay, bye,” and it flew away. It was a crazy, crazy [event].

Afterward, Wilder warmly replied, “Okay, well I will believe for you. If you don’t want to believe, I will believe for you. That was Neil.”

You can see the full clip below:

READ MORE: Rush Perform With All-Star Drummers for Neil Peart Documentary

Fan Reactions to Lee’s Story

Understandably, Rush fans have had interesting reactions to the bassist/vocalist/keyboardist’s claim, including some heartfelt conformations of Lee’s estimation.

For instance, one Facebook user responded: “Well, that made me emotional! For sure that was a sign coming from Neil. Sometimes you have to open up your mind and your heart to things that aren’t always straightforward. Very cool story.”

Likewise, a Instagram follower claimed:

Come on everyone, this is no coincidence - immediately after opening night?! The first album with Neil was 'Fly By Night' - “Fly by night away from here, fly by night goodbye my dear”. The artwork theme for both his first album and the R50 tour is a flying bird. We miss you Professor!

Elsewhere, the exchange received more sarcastic reactions.

Specifically, two people on Instagram respectively claimed: “And then the bird proceeded to play on one of the largest drum kits around” and “The bird then tapped out YYZ on the door with his beak. Now he’s playing drums for a band of birds.”

Likewise, another Facebook user joked, “What really gave it away is the bird beat its wings in three distinct time signatures as it went by.”

Other Rush News

Last week, Loudwire reported that Canadian network CBC TV will be airing a new documentary about Peart – Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple – on Sept. 23!

As we wrote, it’ll “explore the story of the musician, lyricist and author who retired in 2015 and died five years later, aged 67.”

Three eminent drummers (Tool’s Danny Carey, The Police’s Stewart Copeland and Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Chad Smith) will be playing with Lee and Lifeson. Whereas both Carey and Smith played with the Canadian duo at 2022’s memorial concert for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins – who passed away earlier the same year – Copeland had never played with Rush prior to the project.

In their official statement about the film, CBC TV explained:

The Rush drummer was famous for blurring the lines between progressive rock, jazz, pop and heavy metal. For fans, he was the ultimate live performer who crafted electric lyrics for the Canadian band’s huge hits. For other drummers, he was an icon, role model and mentor. [The documentary] documents the late Canadian musician’s tough start as a young artist, followed by his meteoric rise. Intimate heart-to-hearts between Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, alongside the reflections of other acclaimed drummers, open a window into one of rock’s most enigmatic percussionists. Featuring new live performances of Rush classics — with the likes of Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Stewart Copeland (The Police) and Danny Carey (Tool) filling Peart’s seat at the drum kit — Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple explores Peart’s impact on contemporary drummers and how he strived to perfect his craft.

Beyond that, Loudwire recently dove into the least played song off all 19 Rush albums (from 1974’s Rush to 2012’s Clockwork Angels). So, be sure to check out that out and let us know if any tracks surprise you, as well as which Rush songs you think deserve more attention on stage!

Of course, Rush’s Fifty Something tour – which sees Lee and Lifeson being joined by drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold – has been going strong for about two months, and there are plenty more opportunities to see them as they take the tour across the world through April of 2027. You can see all of Rush’s upcoming dates – and grab tickets – here.



Do you believe that the bird was a sign of Neil Peart’s presence? In general, are you enjoying Rush’s Fifty Something tour? Let us know!