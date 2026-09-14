Falling in Reverse Drop New Song ‘Joseph’ With Corey Taylor + Serj Tankian – Listen + See Lyrics

Falling in Reverse just dropped a new song, "Joseph," with Slipknot's Corey Taylor and System of a Down's Serj Tankian.

The track blends tender, piano-driven moments with explosive guitar riffs and electronic textures. It's also a bit of a historical nu-metal moment in itself: this marks the very first time Taylor and Tankian have appeared on a track together and both vocalists also appear in the Jensen Noen-directed music video alongside FIR frontman Ronnie Radke.

Taylor donned his Slipknot mask and delivered his signature fast-paced screams during a simulated battle with Radke and Tankian appeared later on during a gentler, more melodic portion of the song that had some System of a Down flavors sprinkled in.

"Joseph" is the third track the band has released since the album Popular Monster came out in 2024 and is also Ronnie Radke's middle name. The previous two, "God Is a Weapon" and "All My Women," were also collaborations that featured Marilyn Manson and Hardy, respectively.

READ MORE: The 11 Best Rock Song Collaborations of the 2020s (So Far)

Falling in Reverse haven't announced any release plans for a new album as of yet, so it's unclear if "Joseph" and the other two aforementioned collaborations will be included on a future record or if they'll remain standalone songs. The band currently doesn't have any tour dates listed on their website.

In the meantime, check out the cinematic video for "Joseph" below and follow along with its lyrics underneath.

Falling in Reverse, 'Joseph' (feat. Corey Taylor + Serj Tankian)

Falling in Reverse, 'Joseph' Lyrics

They say we’re all going to hell for eternity

While they drop their bombs on us from their war machines

Are you ready to die?

Are you ready to bleed for me?

And now we’re out of time

There is nothing better

Than the feeling of forever

When your body decomposes

And lighter than a feather

And you pray

“I don’t wanna go”

He don’t wanna die

I don’t wanna go to heaven

I don’t wanna see the light

(Welcome to end of the road you fucking degenerate pieces of shit)

Fuck the world with loaded gun

Shots ring out everybody better duck

Blame it on bad luck

(Do do do)

Watch the bodies drop

Now you're own your own

It’s social suicide

Breaking down the walls

Stand tall my friend we will meet again

You were meant to live for so much more

I’m so sick and tired of the way we’re livin'

We’re bombing schools just to build a prison

Shoot to kill in a crowded lot

One by one till the bodies drop

Now you're own your own

This bullet knows your name

Breaking down the walls

And you cannot escape your fate

So what the fuck are you gonna do?

War, pride

Blood was spilled

Genocide

Hope

All gone

But no matter what it is not enough for them

Repeat the cycle

Bless the martyr

Love thy neighbor

Kill your father

Repeat the cycle

Kill your idols

Love thy neighbor

Repeat the cycle now

[Lyrics via YouTube]

Oswaldo Cepada serj tankian ronnie radke corey taylor

Falling in Reverse, 'Joseph' Single Artwork

℗ 2026 Epitaph Falling In Reverse, Corey Taylor & Serj Tankian - Joseph - Single

Check out our picks for the best nu-metal albums of all time in the gallery below.