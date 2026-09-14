Falling in Reverse Drop New Song ‘Joseph’ With Corey Taylor + Serj Tankian – Listen + See Lyrics
Falling in Reverse just dropped a new song, "Joseph," with Slipknot's Corey Taylor and System of a Down's Serj Tankian.
The track blends tender, piano-driven moments with explosive guitar riffs and electronic textures. It's also a bit of a historical nu-metal moment in itself: this marks the very first time Taylor and Tankian have appeared on a track together and both vocalists also appear in the Jensen Noen-directed music video alongside FIR frontman Ronnie Radke.
Taylor donned his Slipknot mask and delivered his signature fast-paced screams during a simulated battle with Radke and Tankian appeared later on during a gentler, more melodic portion of the song that had some System of a Down flavors sprinkled in.
"Joseph" is the third track the band has released since the album Popular Monster came out in 2024 and is also Ronnie Radke's middle name. The previous two, "God Is a Weapon" and "All My Women," were also collaborations that featured Marilyn Manson and Hardy, respectively.
READ MORE: The 11 Best Rock Song Collaborations of the 2020s (So Far)
Falling in Reverse haven't announced any release plans for a new album as of yet, so it's unclear if "Joseph" and the other two aforementioned collaborations will be included on a future record or if they'll remain standalone songs. The band currently doesn't have any tour dates listed on their website.
In the meantime, check out the cinematic video for "Joseph" below and follow along with its lyrics underneath.
Falling in Reverse, 'Joseph' (feat. Corey Taylor + Serj Tankian)
Falling in Reverse, 'Joseph' Lyrics
They say we’re all going to hell for eternity
While they drop their bombs on us from their war machines
Are you ready to die?
Are you ready to bleed for me?
And now we’re out of time
There is nothing better
Than the feeling of forever
When your body decomposes
And lighter than a feather
And you pray
“I don’t wanna go”
He don’t wanna die
I don’t wanna go to heaven
I don’t wanna see the light
(Welcome to end of the road you fucking degenerate pieces of shit)
Fuck the world with loaded gun
Shots ring out everybody better duck
Blame it on bad luck
(Do do do)
Watch the bodies drop
Now you're own your own
It’s social suicide
Breaking down the walls
Stand tall my friend we will meet again
You were meant to live for so much more
I’m so sick and tired of the way we’re livin'
We’re bombing schools just to build a prison
Shoot to kill in a crowded lot
One by one till the bodies drop
Now you're own your own
This bullet knows your name
Breaking down the walls
And you cannot escape your fate
So what the fuck are you gonna do?
War, pride
Blood was spilled
Genocide
Hope
All gone
But no matter what it is not enough for them
Repeat the cycle
Bless the martyr
Love thy neighbor
Kill your father
Repeat the cycle
Kill your idols
Love thy neighbor
Repeat the cycle now
[Lyrics via YouTube]
Falling in Reverse, 'Joseph' Single Artwork
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