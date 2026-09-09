Are Slipknot an eight-piece band now? Their newest press photo seems to imply so.

Slipknot have notably had nine members ever since 1998 when their lineup consisted of Shawn "Clown" Crahan, Joey Jordison, Paul Gray, Corey Taylor, Sid Wilson, Craig Jones, Mick Thomson, Josh Brainard and Greg "Cuddles" Welts. Brainard and Cuddles eventually left and were replaced by Chris Fehn and Jim Root, which completed the lineup for their 1999 self-titled album.

Fast forward 28 years and numerous lineup changes and it seems that Slipknot officially have eight members now, at least according to the new photo that was sent out with the press release promoting their new song "Arsenal" and it's accompanying video earlier today (Sept. 9).

The members' masks look relatively similar to the ones they donned throughout 2024 and '25 while they were touring in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Slipknot. The only person missing from the photo is Wilson, whom the band just parted ways with in a statement in August.

READ MORE: Slipknot Fans React to Band's New Song 'Arsenal'

Thus, the lineup is currently: Taylor, Clown, Root, Thomson, Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella, Michael "Torilla Man" Pfaff, the mystery member who replaced Jones and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

See the press shot below.

Jonathan Weiner slipknot 2026

Slipknot Have Been in the Studio

Slipknot don't have any tour dates on the books right now, so we won't have any way to tell how the band handles things live now that Wilson has been removed from the group.

A press photo would suggest that, at least for now, this is how the band intends to carry on, but in Slipknot's world, nobody can ever be too sure what anything means.

Over the summer, Jim Root revealed that the group has been in the studio, working on what he said was around "50 arrangements" with producer Matt Wallace.

That news pre-dated Wilson's exit.

How Has Slipknot's Lineup Changed Since Their Self-Titled Album?

We mentioned some of the early iterations of Slipknot at the beginning of this post, but the lineup that appeared on Slipknot (1999) lasted all the way through the All Hope Is Gone era until 2010 when Gray unexpectedly died at the age of 38.

The group also parted with Jordison in 2013 and then brought Jay Weinberg in on drums, while V-Man was recruited to take Gray's place. Their next album .5: The Gray Chapter didn't come out until late 2014. That lineup remained in tact until 2019 when Fehn split with the band after filing a lawsuit against them and that's when Tortilla Man came in.

Slipknot parted with Jones, Jay Weinberg and Wilson between 2023 and '26.

It's unclear at this time whether they plan to bring someone in to replace Wilson and who did the scratching in the song "Arsenal."

But as it stands, Slipknot are down to eight members.

See a more detailed breakdown of all of the band's official members below.

All 19 Musicians Who've Been in Slipknot Below is every musician who's been counted as an official member of Slipknot from its formation in 1995 through the 2020s. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube!