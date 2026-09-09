Slipknot Drop First New Song With Eloy Casagrande (And Without Sid Wilson + Craig Jones)

It's time to rock out as we've got a brand new song from Slipknot called "Arsenal" that marks their first new work since adding drummer Eloy Casagrande to the band and more recently since parting ways with longtime turntablist Sid Wilson and splitting with sampler/keyboardist Craig Jones.

About Slipknot's New Song "Arsenal"

The new era of Slipknot starts off with a pure crusher. The song opens with a spoken word "I hope no bad people show up" that nods to Beastie Boys' '"Fight for Your Right" video.

The track itself is a frenetically paced rocker notable for Corey Taylor belting "Let's go, let's go, let's go." Midway into the song things break down a bit, leaving room for a song reset and steady heavy build to the end.

The song is accompanied by an M. Shawn Crahan directed video and features actor Jackson White.

The video credits also list "Arsenal" as "a (sic)est Films production in association with (sic)est Records."

Slipknot, "Arsenal"

What Are Slipknot Up to Presently?

Aside from the lineup changes, things have been relatively quiet in Slipknot's camp for some time. The group took a well-deserved break before starting in with new music again. Guitarist Jim Root recently revealed that for the first time since 2022, the band had started making headway on a new record.

There's "at least like 50 arrangements" already being worked on with producer Matt Wallace overseeing the sessions thus far," shared Root on the RideBynd podcast.

"This new album we’re working on, that’s what we’re doing, we’re just jamming and Clown‘s arranging. He’s taking things that Eloy and I are playing, or me and Eloy and [Michael] Pfaff are playing, or he’s even sitting in on the jams. We’ll jam for like an hour-and-a-half, two hours and we might get four song ideas out of that and then we just spend time arranging and it’s so organic and it’s so real. It’s almost frightening," Root added within the discussion.

Later within the chat, he added, “There’s a new life with this stuff. And having Eloy helps, man. He’s such a talented human being and he lives, eats like the samurai, the master. He has that. He has that quality. He lives, eats and breathes his drums ... He’s very knowledgeable. He’s very technical. But he also is very… he can lay back and get experimental — like even like Phil Collins/Genesis experimental. And his range of influences is so infinite. I’ll throw a drummer’s name on, like [The Police's] Stewart Copeland or something like that and he’ll be like, ‘Oh, oh' and he’ll try to like hit that mode. And there’s so many drummers that he looks up to that I’m not even aware of. So I’m learning shit from him, too. So it’s really good.”

He also beamed, ""For the first time, I’m listening to some of these arrangements as they’re growing. And this is the closest I’ve heard to the music that I can hear in my head that I can’t get out that I’ve ever been. And it’s exciting. And it’s like breathing a new life into wanting to create."

As for the sound, he added, "We’re working with Matt Wallace right now to write this stuff and there’s times where we just kind of sit back and we’re listening to what I just worked on and I’m just like, ‘Wow this is wild. This sounds like nothing I’ve ever heard before.' Yet there’s a familiarity to it that feels like I’ve been listening to it my whole life and it’s just so organic. It’s just Slipknot music.”

He then continued, "It’s so organic and so honest and it’s so open to interpretation," says the guitarist of the music. "I couldn’t tell you what the direction of this next record is going to be. I know I’m writing some of the fastest like grindpicking riffs, some of the most melodic, like heavy, like doomy kind of riffs. A lot of like really pretty, you know just beautiful like clean interludes and things like that that are finding their way into these songs. A lot of just experimental — I don’t want to say Pink Floyd — but maybe somewhere in that wheelhouse.”

While no official release date or album title has come, the arrival of new music is a good sign for Slipknot fans who've been waiting patiently.