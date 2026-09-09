See the Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘Arensal’
Slipknot have just released "Arsenal," the first with drummer Eloy Casagrande and a still unknown keyboardist, as well as without veteran turntablist Sid Wilson and keyboardist/sampler Craig Jones.
"Arsenal" is the first piece of newly recorded Slipknot music to be released since the 2022 album The End, So Far and 2023's experimental EP Adderall. The long-shelved recordings with a handful of the band's classic lineup, released under the artist moniker of Look Outside Your Window, came out earlier this year to help tide fans over and offer a unique look at the band during the making of 2008's All Hope Is Gone.
READ MORE: Producer of New Slipknot Album Revealed, Jim Root Shares Other Details
Slipknot, "Arsenal" Lyrics
I reminisce about the confidence that comes with the chaos
I know how to dominate at all costs
The prison in my head had the cells tossed
I fought a fucking god and the god lost
Sinners! Come Hither!
We can break the rules and leave home or get old and stay bitter
Nothing in the world can surprise me
I know all the demons despise me
I GOT A LOT TO FUCKIN SAY
AND IF YOU DIDN’T LISTEN
YOU DIDN’T HEAR ME ANYWAY
LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS
LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO
Now I can go a million miles an hour with the best of em but you just wouldn’t fuckin understand like the rest of em
What’s the point of belligerence and syllables that spill out of dirigibles and make the people irritable?
Just SLOOOOOOW the fuck down
Add a pause to it- put a stop to it
I know I’m a hack and has been but motherfucker
I’m a .45 not a Mach 10
(Oh God Not Again)
I don’t want to be a fad- I wanna feel it
I don’t wanna be a trick
I wanna treat it like a fact…
But what the fuck is a fact?
It’s like the truth…
But what the fuck is the truth?
Well the truth is the world is a killer with no cure
Nobody cares when the drugs are so pure
I GOT A LOT TO FUCKIN SAY
AND IF YOU DIDN’T LISTEN
YOU DIDN’T HEAR ME ANYWAY
LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS
LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO
I wish the voices in my head would find a different subject
Change it up or shut the fuck up- crazy does it
Everyone’s a TV show but there’s nothing worth watching I don’t give a shit I gotta go
ROUND HERE I’M GOD
AND I EAT THE SAINTS
I GOT A LOT OF BLOOD CUZ I’M OUT OF FUCKIN PAINT
I’M CAUSTIC- AGNOSTIC
FROM A DISTANCE YOU’RE A LOOKER BUT YOU’RE LOOKIN EXHAUSTED
ARMAGEDDON HAS BEGUN WHAT A CONCEPT
PHARMACEUTICALS CAN FILL YOU FULL OF CONTEMPT
WHEN I SWALLOW THE PROOF IT’S OBNOXIOUS
I BETTER HURRY UP AND TRUST THE FUCKING PROCESS
LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS
LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO
LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS
LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO
Below, see how we ranked every Slipknot song and, no, we haven't added "Arsenal" yet!
Every Slipknot Song Ranked
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff