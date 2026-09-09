Slipknot have just released "Arsenal," the first with drummer Eloy Casagrande and a still unknown keyboardist, as well as without veteran turntablist Sid Wilson and keyboardist/sampler Craig Jones.

"Arsenal" is the first piece of newly recorded Slipknot music to be released since the 2022 album The End, So Far and 2023's experimental EP Adderall. The long-shelved recordings with a handful of the band's classic lineup, released under the artist moniker of Look Outside Your Window, came out earlier this year to help tide fans over and offer a unique look at the band during the making of 2008's All Hope Is Gone.

READ MORE: Producer of New Slipknot Album Revealed, Jim Root Shares Other Details

Slipknot, "Arsenal" Lyrics

I reminisce about the confidence that comes with the chaos

I know how to dominate at all costs

The prison in my head had the cells tossed

I fought a fucking god and the god lost

Sinners! Come Hither!

We can break the rules and leave home or get old and stay bitter

Nothing in the world can surprise me

I know all the demons despise me

I GOT A LOT TO FUCKIN SAY

AND IF YOU DIDN’T LISTEN

YOU DIDN’T HEAR ME ANYWAY

LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS

LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO

Now I can go a million miles an hour with the best of em but you just wouldn’t fuckin understand like the rest of em

What’s the point of belligerence and syllables that spill out of dirigibles and make the people irritable?

Just SLOOOOOOW the fuck down

Add a pause to it- put a stop to it

I know I’m a hack and has been but motherfucker

I’m a .45 not a Mach 10

(Oh God Not Again)

I don’t want to be a fad- I wanna feel it

I don’t wanna be a trick

I wanna treat it like a fact…

But what the fuck is a fact?

It’s like the truth…

But what the fuck is the truth?

Well the truth is the world is a killer with no cure

Nobody cares when the drugs are so pure

I GOT A LOT TO FUCKIN SAY

AND IF YOU DIDN’T LISTEN

YOU DIDN’T HEAR ME ANYWAY

LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS

LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO

I wish the voices in my head would find a different subject

Change it up or shut the fuck up- crazy does it

Everyone’s a TV show but there’s nothing worth watching I don’t give a shit I gotta go

ROUND HERE I’M GOD

AND I EAT THE SAINTS

I GOT A LOT OF BLOOD CUZ I’M OUT OF FUCKIN PAINT

I’M CAUSTIC- AGNOSTIC

FROM A DISTANCE YOU’RE A LOOKER BUT YOU’RE LOOKIN EXHAUSTED

ARMAGEDDON HAS BEGUN WHAT A CONCEPT

PHARMACEUTICALS CAN FILL YOU FULL OF CONTEMPT

WHEN I SWALLOW THE PROOF IT’S OBNOXIOUS

I BETTER HURRY UP AND TRUST THE FUCKING PROCESS

LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS

LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO

LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS

LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO

Below, see how we ranked every Slipknot song and, no, we haven't added "Arsenal" yet!