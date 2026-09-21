Slipknot have what appears to be a new webpage, while their fans have a whole bunch of new questions about what exactly is going on with the band.

What Happens When You Sign Up on Slipknot's Site

The landing page at unlock.slipknot1.com is a simple sign-up page that asks users for their email, first name, city and zip code. There's also a message saying that you are agreeing to "receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Slipknot" when signing up.

There is no text about what exactly you're signing up for.

Once you are signed up, you are taken to a second page where Slipknot's logo is on fire. It is accompanied by what can be assumed to be the date of Sept. 28. A separate number at the bottom of the screen, which has been increasing since the page was launched, likely represents the total number of sign-ups.

unlock.slipknot1.com photo slipknot website tease logo and date

What Is Flashing on Slipknot's Website?

If you stay on the site long enough after signing up, you will see two quick blips of an image flash on the screen, replacing the black background. It's unclear what is going on without slowing the clip down.

It also appears that two video clips are playing at the same time: One with the burning logo and the other for the background and image flash.

Loudwire used picture-in-picture to isolate the background video on the site and looked at the clip frame by frame. Here is what we saw when the image flashed on the screen:

unlock.slipknot1.com photo slipknot website tease image flash

Is Slipknot Releasing New Music on Sept. 28?

There are two potential scenarios at play for what Slipknot will do on Sept. 28, according to hints dropped so far online.

One could potentially be new music. Slipknot released "Arsenal," their first song with new drummer Eloy Casagrande, on Sept. 9. It was also the first new music from the band since the dismissal of turntablist Sid Wilson and their split with sampler/keyboardist Craig Jones.

At the time, there was no talk of an impending new album.

Guitarist Jim Root took it a step further days later when he replied to a question on social media about whether "Arsensel" would be part of a new Slipknot album.

"No. This was just one we could finish 'sooner' to get out there," Root said.

READ MORE: 'I Hurt Everyone I Loved' – The Realization that Led Slipknot's Corey Taylor to See 3 Therapists at Once

The landing page that appears after signing up on Slipknot's site includes sound effects and what sounds like Corey Taylor's vocals. But unfortunately, the lyrics are hard to make out.

Is Slipknot Announcing a Tour on Sept. 28?

The second potential scenario for what Slipknot is up to is a new tour.

A post in the Slipknot subreddit on Reddit has rounded up photos of posters showing the band's logo, various city names and the URL to the website collecting sign-ups. There are no other clues as to what it is for.

Cities in the post include Los Angeles, Bogota, Colombia, and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Slipknot last performed live on July 19, 2025, when they played the Inkcarceration music festival in Mansfield, Ohio.

Need to get caught up on what is exactly going on with Slipknot's current band lineup? Keep reading for a look at all 19 musicians who have been part of the band.

All 19 Musicians Who've Been in Slipknot Below is every musician who's been counted as an official member of Slipknot from its formation in 1995 through the 2020s. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner